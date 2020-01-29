शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Meerut ›   Bharat Band Effect in west Uttar Pradesh over CAA, many markets shut down

तस्वीरों में जानें बंद का हाल: शहर से देहात तक लेकर पुलिस अलर्ट, कहीं सन्नाटा तो कहीं दिखी चहल-पहल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मेरठ, Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 04:42 PM IST
बंद का असर
1 of 12
बंद का असर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सीएए, एनआरसी और एनपीआर के विरोध मेंतथाकथित बंद को लेकर मेरठ व आसपास के जिलों में मिलाजुला असर रहा। मेरठ सहित मुजफ्फरनगर, बागपत, बिजनौर, सहारनपुर और शामली के मुस्लिम बहुल क्षेत्रों में अधिकांश बाजार और दुकानें बंद रहीं। शहर से लेकर देहात तक पुलिस प्रशासन बंद को लेकर अलर्ट रहा। आगे तस्वीरों में देखें कहां कैसा दिखा भारत बंद का नजारा: -

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अब करें पुलिस की नौकरी की पक्की तैयारी, सिर्फ 3,999 में
Enroll Now!
विज्ञापन
bharat band citizenship amendment act bharat bandh traffic jam up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मदीना मस्जिद रेती रोड पर तैनात सुरक्षाकर्मी।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर: सीएए के विरोध में आधी दुकानें बंद-कई खुलीं, देवरिया में पत्नी संग पूर्व सांसद गिरफ्तार

29 जनवरी 2020

Weather changes in Lucknow and nearby areas.
Lucknow

धूप निकलने के बाद मौसम ने मारी पल्टी, लखनऊ में बारिश से पारे में गिरावट, ठंड बढ़ी, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
vasant panchmi , kites
Meerut

वसंत उत्सव: वासंती बयार में पतंगबाजी का खुमार, आसमान में लड़ेंगे पेच, हवा में होगी जीत-हार

29 जनवरी 2020

Protest on Ghanta Ghar against CAA and NRC.
Lucknow

CAA: घंटा घर में संदिग्ध नकाबपोश महिलाओं ने की माहौल बिगाड़ने की कोशिश, मची अफरा-तफरी, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Badrinath Dham gate will open on 30th April for char dham yatra 2020
Chamoli

चारधाम यात्रा 2020: घोषित हुई तिथि, 30 अप्रैल को इस शुभ मुहूर्त में खुलेंगे बदरीनाथ धाम के कपाट

29 जनवरी 2020

सुरक्षा व्यवस्था को लेकर गश्ती करते पुलिस के जवान और बंद व खुली दुकानें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में बंद का मिलाजुला असर, चप्पे-चप्पे पर तैनात रही पुलिस, देखें आज के रियल टाइम अपडेट

29 जनवरी 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

ये 5 लक्षण नजर आएं तो कोरोना वायरस हो सकता है, बचाव ही उपाय, जानिए क्या करें क्या नहीं

29 जनवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो
Lucknow

सेना ने बनाया रणभूमि जैसा माहौल, युद्धभूमि में अपनाई जाने वाली तकनीकों का किया प्रदर्शन, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
LPU

आईआईटी से कम नहीं एलपीयू, जानिए कैसे
विज्ञापन
People cuts nose of a man and woman in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

प्रेमी को परिवार से छिपा कर घर में रखती थी विवाहिता, दोनों को सबक सिखाने के लिए नाक काटी, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

देवबंद में धरने पर जुटीं रहीं महिलाएं
Meerut

देवबंद: सीएए के विरोध में तीसरे दिन भी धरने पर डटीं महिलाएं, बोलीं- टेंट हटा लो पर हम न हटेंगे

29 जनवरी 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
Astrology Services

गुप्त नवरात्रों की नवमी को कामाख्या देवी मंदिर में कराएं दुर्गा सप्तशती पाठ और हवन, मिलेगी हर बाधा से मुक्ति : 3-फरवरी-2020
बर्फबारी के बाद घाटी की तस्वीर
Jammu

श्रीनगर में भारी बर्फबारी, गुलमर्ग की पहाडियों ने ओढ़ी सफेद चादर, देखें खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

Bharat Band in dehradun Against Caa and Nrc Muslim close Shops and do protest
Dehradun

भारत बंद: देहरादून में सीएए के खिलाफ एक तरफ सन्नाटा, तो दूसरी तरफ आवाज बुलंद, तस्वीरें...

29 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

अचानक लड़खड़ाकर कोई गिर जाए तो कार्डियक अरेस्ट हो सकता है, जानिए क्या करें क्या न करें

29 जनवरी 2020

सिपाही आशीष का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

मंत्री सुरेश राणा के गनर की मौत के तंत्र-मंत्र से जुड़ रहे तार, पुलिस ने तांत्रिक को किया गिरफ्तार

29 जनवरी 2020

सीएए व एनआरसी का विरोध
Kanpur

भारत बंद: सीएए, एनआरसी और ईवीएम के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन, निकाला जुलूस, देखें तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

सेब
Meerut

जम्मू कश्मीर और हिमाचल के बाद अब चख सकेंगे मेरठ के सेब का स्वाद, तैयार की जा रही खास प्रजाति

29 जनवरी 2020

fresh snowfall in shimla manali dalhousie kinnaur in himachal pradesh
Chamba

हिमाचल प्रदेश: मनाली, डलहौजी और किन्नौर बर्फ से लकदक, शिमला ने भी ओढ़ी सफेद चादर

29 जनवरी 2020

डिफेंस एक्सपो के लिए तैयारी करते सेना के जवान
Lucknow

सुरक्षा: यूं रहेगी डिफेंस एक्सपो पर खास नजर, तस्वीरों का भी होगा विश्लेषण

29 जनवरी 2020

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मां विंध्यवासिनी के किए दर्शन-पूजन।
Varanasi

Ganga Yatra: मिर्जापुर पहुंची गंगा यात्रा, सीएम योगी ने मां विंध्यवासिनी के दरबार में लगाई हाजिरी

29 जनवरी 2020

नागरिकता कानून के विरोध को लेकर मुस्लिम समुदाय ने किया बाजार बंद
Agra

मुस्लिम समुदाय ने बाजार बंद रखकर किया सीएए का विरोध, जुलूस निकालने की कोशिश नाकाम

29 जनवरी 2020

शामली में गश्त करती पुलिस
Meerut

पश्चिमी यूपी में बंद का असर, कई जगह बाजार व दुकानें बंद, बागपत में तीन युवक हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

Dead body of student found in Bikapur in Ayodhya.
Lucknow

रेलवे ट्रैक पर मिली कंप्यूटर साइंस स्टूडेंट की सिर कटी लाश, बैग से मिले मोबाइल से खुला राज, तस्वीरें

29 जनवरी 2020

बंद का असर
बंद का असर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बंद के दौरान पसरा सन्नाटा
बंद के दौरान पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हापुड् अड्डा पर तैनात आरएएफ
हापुड् अड्डा पर तैनात आरएएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लोगों से बात करते एसपी सिटी विनीत भटनागर
लोगों से बात करते एसपी सिटी विनीत भटनागर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में बंद पड़ी दुकानें
शामली में बंद पड़ी दुकानें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाजारों में पसरा सन्नाटा
बाजारों में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शामली में बंद रही दुकानें
शामली में बंद रही दुकानें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत में सीएए के विरोध में लगे पोस्टर
बागपत में सीएए के विरोध में लगे पोस्टर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बागपत
बागपत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिजनौर में व्यापारियों ने बंद रखी दुकानें
बिजनौर में व्यापारियों ने बंद रखी दुकानें - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवबंद में तैनात आरएएफ
देवबंद में तैनात आरएएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
देवबंद में तैनात आरएएफ
देवबंद में तैनात आरएएफ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

बच्चों के रंग में रंगी कैटरीना, सुनील ग्रोवर ने भी की खूब मस्ती

कैटरीना कैफ 28 जनवरी को मुंबई में पिक्चर पाठशाला के एक कार्यक्रम में शिरकत करने पहुंची। यह संस्था बच्चों की तरफ से बनाए गए कंटेंट को पेश करती है।

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:10

प्रशांत किशोर को जेडीयू ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, जानिए कैसे बने राजनीति के 'चाणक्य'

29 जनवरी 2020

दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव 2020 2:12

दिल्ली विधानसभा 2020 : भाजपा में शामिल हुईं साइना नेहवाल, करेंगी पार्टी का प्रचार

29 जनवरी 2020

concept pic 3:07

शाहरुख खान की बहन नूरजहां का पेशावर में निधन

29 जनवरी 2020

जय कुमार जैकी 1:09

यूपी में जेल राज्य मंत्री जयकुमार जैकी का अजीबोगरीब बयान, 'पढ़े लिखे लोग गलत माहौल पैदा कर रहे'

29 जनवरी 2020

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited