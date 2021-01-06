शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Banda ›   woman from Bundelkhand becomes Coolie, Gave this big message

बुंदेली बेटी बनी कुली, पति की मौत के बाद भी हिम्मत नहीं खोई, बोली- काम नहीं, सोच और संकोच होता है छोटा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बांदा, Updated Wed, 06 Jan 2021 01:18 AM IST
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली
1 of 5
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
संध्या...अपने इस नाम के मायने को मात देने वाली बुंदेलखंड की एक महिला। जिक्र सिर्फ इसलिए कि घर-परिवार और समाज के लिए वह नया सवेरा बनी हुई है। वह कटनी रेलवे स्टेशन पर कुली नंबर-36 के रूप में अपनी पहचान बना चुकी है और रेलवे के लिए भी कुछ खास है।

महिला सशक्तीकरण की बात आते ही उसका नाम लिया जाता है। वह अपना पूरा नाम संध्या मारावी बताती है। बांह पर पहने पीतल के कुली नंबर-36 के बिल्ले को भी दिखाती है मानो नाम और काम के 36 के आंकड़े को समझा रही हो। 65 पुरुष कुलियों के बीच वह अकेली महिला कुली है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states banda kanpur up news banda news exclusive exclusive news bundelkhand big message coolie एक्सक्लूसिव

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

बरवाला में चार लाख से ज्यादा मुर्गियां मरीं।
Chandigarh

हरियाणा के दो गांवों में चार लाख मुर्गियां मरीं, पक्षियों की भी जा रही जान, दहशत में हैं लोग

6 जनवरी 2021

किसान आंदोलन।
Chandigarh

किसानों का बदला मेन्यू, बारिश में चला पिज्जा, गोलगप्पे व जलेबी का लंगर, ये पकवान बने सहारा

6 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
Zee5 movie

Expiry Date on ZEE5: इस मर्डर मिस्ट्री ने जीता दर्शकों का दिल, भरोसा टूटने के बाद के भूचाल की दस्तक
प्रयागराज में ड्राई रन में शामिल नर्स।
Prayagraj

कोविड वैक्सीनेशन के ड्राईरन में शामिल हुए 138 स्वास्थ्यकर्मी, जानें क्या रहा चैलेंज

6 जनवरी 2021

तोरा पुलिस चौकी बवाल
Agra

पुलिस चौकी फूंकने का मामला: बवाल के दौरान ऑटो से भागे सीओ का तबादला

6 जनवरी 2021

क्या कहते हैं आपके ग्रह, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें !
Kundali

क्या कहते हैं आपके ग्रह, आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और जानें !
महिला ने मासूम बेटे संग लगाई फांसी
Kanpur

यूपी: महिला ने बेटे समेत जान दी, फंदे पर लटकता मिला शव, एक दिन पहले मनाया गया था मासूम का जन्मदिन

5 जनवरी 2021

बाजपुर में शिक्षा मंत्री को देख हंगामा करते किसान
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: शिक्षा मंत्री पांडेय के काफिले को देख भड़के किसान, गांव में जाने पर किया हंगामा, तस्वीरें... 

5 जनवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों को ट्यूशन पढ़ाती संध्या
बच्चों को ट्यूशन पढ़ाती संध्या - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली
बुंदेलखंड की बेटी बनी कुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X