Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   When the woman without mask stopped by said, Vikas Dube used to kill policemen like you

महिला को बिना मास्क रोका तो भड़क गई, बोली आप जैसे पुलिसकर्मियों को विकास दुबे मार देता था गोली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 13 Jul 2020 12:15 AM IST
महिला बोली आप जैसे पुलिसकर्मियों को विकास दुबे मार देता था गोली
महिला बोली आप जैसे पुलिसकर्मियों को विकास दुबे मार देता था गोली - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के कोतवाली के बड़ा चौराहा पर रविवार दोपहर वाहन चेकिंग के दौरान मास्क न लगाने पर कार रुकवाने से नाराज महिला कारोबारी पुलिस से भिड़ गई। महिला ने वाहन चेकिंग कर रहे पुलिसकर्मियों से कहा कि आप जैसे लोगों को ही विकास दुबे गोली मार दिया करता था।
महिला बोली आप जैसे पुलिसकर्मियों को विकास दुबे मार देता था गोली
महिला बोली आप जैसे पुलिसकर्मियों को विकास दुबे मार देता था गोली - फोटो : amar ujala
मास्क न लगाने पर पुलिस ने रोका था
मास्क न लगाने पर पुलिस ने रोका था - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस को दी धमकी
पुलिस को दी धमकी - फोटो : amar ujala
मास्क लगाने से रोका तो भड़क गई महिला
मास्क लगाने से रोका तो भड़क गई महिला - फोटो : amar ujala
पुलिस ने समझाबुझा कर भेजा
पुलिस ने समझाबुझा कर भेजा - फोटो : amar ujala
