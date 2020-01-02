हवा का रुख बदलते ही और तेज होगी शीतलहर, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश की आशंका

{"_id":"5e0dc1828ebc3e87be2cf61c","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-for-rain-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0dc1828ebc3e87be2cf61c","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-for-rain-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0dc1828ebc3e87be2cf61c","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-for-rain-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0dc1828ebc3e87be2cf61c","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-for-rain-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e0dc1828ebc3e87be2cf61c","slug":"weather-report-weather-department-prediction-for-rain-in-cities-of-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916 \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0914\u0930 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0936\u0940\u0924\u0932\u0939\u0930, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0936\u0939\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0906\u0936\u0902\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ठंड का कहर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला