हवा का रुख बदलते ही और तेज होगी शीतलहर, यूपी के कई शहरों में बारिश की आशंका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 02 Jan 2020 03:43 PM IST
ठंड का कहर
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में शून्य तक गिरने के बाद नए साल के पहले दिन दोपहर को चंद मिनटों के लिए निकली हल्की गुनगुनी धूप से पारा चढ़ गया। वहीं दूसरे दिन यानी दो जनवरी को धूप निकलने से लोगों को ठंड से कुछ राहत मिली।
ठंड का कहर
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर
कानपुर में ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड का कहर
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड का कहर
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ठंड का कहर
ठंड का कहर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
