Weather Report Today, Weather department forecast rain in cities of up

इस बार झूमकर नहीं बरसेगा सावन, यूपी के कई शहरों के लिए मौसम विभाग ने की ये भविष्यवाणी

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Jul 2019 01:59 PM IST
आज शाम तक भारी बारिश की आशंका
आज शाम तक भारी बारिश की आशंका - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के कानपुर समेत आसपास के शहरों में सावन से ठीक एक दिन पहले मंगलवार शाम को बारिश जरूर हुई, लेकिन इस बार सावन के शुरुआती दिन सूखे-सूखे रहेंगे। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार आज देर शाम तक कानपुर के अलावा बांदा, कन्नौज, इटावा, महोबा, हमीरपुर, हरदोई, फतेहपुर, जालौन आदि शहरों में बारिश हो सकती है।  
