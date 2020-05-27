शहर चुनें

कन्नौज: भूमि विवाद में पथराव और फायरिंग, उपद्रव के बाद तनाव के हालात, पीएसी तैनात

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज , Updated Wed, 27 May 2020 02:23 PM IST
भूमि विवाद में पथराव और फायरिंग
भूमि विवाद में पथराव और फायरिंग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज जिले में सौरिख थाना क्षेत्र के गांव में मंगलवार देर रात दो पक्षों के बीच विवाद के बाद पथराव और फायरिंग शुरू हो गई। जिससे क्षेत्र में दहशत फैल गई। एक पक्ष ने दूसरे के मकान के छप्पर में आग भी लगा दी। करीब दो घंटे तक चले उपद्रव के बाद पुलिस पहुंची लेकिन इससे पहले उपद्रवी फरार हो गए।

गांव में तनाव को देखते हुए पीएसी तैनात कर दिया गया है और दोनों पक्षों की तहरीर पर 19 नामजद व 50 अज्ञात लोगों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज करके पुलिस उपद्रवियों की तलाश कर रही है।
