Advocate committed suicide in kannauj, Police got suicide note from three places

अधिवक्ता ने की खुदकुशी, तीन जगहों से मिला सुसाइड नोट, लिखा- ...आई लव यू काजल, मेरे लिए आंसू मत बहाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 23 May 2020 05:21 PM IST
अधिवक्ता की आत्महत्या का मामला
1 of 6
अधिवक्ता की आत्महत्या का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अपनी जीवनलीला समाप्त करने से पहले अधिवक्ता विपिन निगम ने एक सुसाइड नोट लिखा। इस सुसाइड नोट को विपिन ने तीन स्थानों पर रखा था। एक कापी उनकी जेब में रखे पर्स से, एक फ्रिज के कवर के नीचे से और तीसरा टीवी कवर के नीचे मिली।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
advocate committed suicide committed suicide suicide in kannauj

अधिवक्ता की आत्महत्या का मामला
अधिवक्ता की आत्महत्या का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
