Vikas Dubey treasurer Jai Bajpai's brothers have no special property

विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई के भाइयों के नाम खास संपत्ति नहीं, जब्त होंगे वाहन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 13 Sep 2020 03:46 PM IST
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जयकांत बाजपेई के गैंगस्टर भाइयों रजय, अजय और शोभित के नाम पुलिस को अभी तक खास संपत्ति नहीं मिली है। उनके नाम वाहन ही हैं। पुलिस अब फिलहाल वाहन जब्तीकरण की कार्रवाई करेगी। अर्मापुर इंस्पेक्टर अजीत वर्मा ने बताया कि जांच जारी है। इसमें संपत्ति पाई जाती है तो उसे भी जब्त किया जाएगा। 

 
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur

