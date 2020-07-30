शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   vikas dubey news: Sushma, wife of Premchand said Vinay Tiwari killed everyone, not Vikas dubey

बिकरू कांड में सुषमा ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों बोलीं विकास नहीं विनय तिवारी ने सबको मरवाया है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 05:07 PM IST
विकास दुबे: एनकाउंटर में मारे गए प्रेमप्रकाश की पत्नी सुुषमा का वीडियो वायरल
1 of 5
विकास दुबे: एनकाउंटर में मारे गए प्रेमप्रकाश की पत्नी सुुषमा का वीडियो वायरल - फोटो : amar ujala
बिकरू कांड में एक और सनसनीखेज वीडियो वायरल हुआ है। वायरल वीडियो में एनकाउंटर में मारे गए प्रेम प्रकाश की पत्नी सुषमा कहती सुनाई दे रही है कि पूर्व चौबेपुर एसओ विनय तिवारी, दरोगा केके शर्मा समेत थाने के तमाम पुलिसकर्मी आए दिन विकास के घर पर आते थे। सब्जी से लेकर पैसे तक उससे लेकर जाते थे। सुषमा बोली कि सबसे बड़ा दोषी तो विनय तिवारी है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
vikas dubey bikru village jai bajpai kanpur encounter

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

Himachal Cabinet Expansion Three New Cabinet Ministers Oath Taking Ceremony In Raj Bhawan Shimla and protest outside Himachal pradesh secretariat
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: राजभवन में मंत्री ले रहे थे शपथ, सचिवालय हो गया खाली

30 जुलाई 2020

cost of gold, silver and diamond's rakhis in lucknow
Lucknow

रक्षाबंधन को लेकर सराफा बाजार गुलजार, यहां देखें- राखियों की कीमत

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
Coronavirus Vaccine News
Basti

Corona vaccine: यहां अगस्त के पहले सप्ताह में शुरू होगा कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रॉयल, जानिए किस पर होगा परीक्षण

30 जुलाई 2020

बटेश्वर घाट पर विहिप कार्यकर्ताओं को मिट्टी और जल सौंपते लोग
Agra

राममंदिर में महकेगी ब्रज की पावन माटी, यमुना-चंबल का जल भी ले जाया जाएगा अयोध्या

30 जुलाई 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण कैसे बनी इतनी सक्सेसफुल , जाने उनका राशिफल विश्लेषण
astrology

दीपिका पादुकोण कैसे बनी इतनी सक्सेसफुल , जाने उनका राशिफल विश्लेषण
इकबाल अंसारी, हाजी महबूब
Lucknow

मस्जिद बनाने वाले ट्रस्ट में उपेक्षा से अयोध्या के मुसलमान दुखी, इकबाल अंसारी बोले- हमें इससे कोई मतलब नहीं

30 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बीस लाख का इंतजाम करो, पुलिस को बताया तो मार दूंगा, अपहरणकर्ता और चचेरे भाई की बातचीत का ऑडियो वायरल

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

खेत में मिली प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं
Agra

आगरा: खेत में खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं, लाल पत्थर पर बनी हुई हैं आकृतियां

30 जुलाई 2020

heavy rain in himachal pradesh road blocked due to landslides
Hamirpur (Himachal)

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल के कई जिलों में झमाझम बारिश, सड़कें बंद होने से यातायात ठप

30 जुलाई 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
विज्ञापन
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
Kanpur

यूपी: दरोगा ने तोड़ा हाथ फिर कहा, पिटाई से बचना है तो कबूल लो मर्डर, आपबीती सुना फफक कर रोया भाई

30 जुलाई 2020

कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने को ये ‘कवच’ भी जरूरी, जानें और आजमाएं

30 जुलाई 2020

दीपिका पादुकोण कैसे बनी इतनी सक्सेसफुल , जाने उनका राशिफल विश्लेषण
astrology

दीपिका पादुकोण कैसे बनी इतनी सक्सेसफुल , जाने उनका राशिफल विश्लेषण
सरगना को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
Agra

देह व्यापार: सरगना और उसके साथी को मिली जमानत, पूछताछ में बताए थे कई बड़े लोगों के नाम

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट स्क्वाड्रन
Agra

गर्व के पल: बाह के लाल के नाम पर पहले राफेल की 'पहचान', गदगद हुआ वायु सेना प्रमुख का गांव

30 जुलाई 2020

उन्नाव कोतवाली के गेट पर धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक (ग्रीन टीशर्ट बीच में)
Kanpur

यूपी: पूरी रात थाने के गेट पर बैठे रहे भाजपा विधायक, बोले पुलिस निर्दोष लोगों को पीट जबरन फंसा रही

30 जुलाई 2020

लव कुश की प्रतिमा
Lucknow

भूमि पूजन: अयोध्या में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को भेंट की जाएगी कोदंड राम व लवकुश की प्रतिमा, देखें तस्वीरें

30 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे: विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के साथ पुलिस पर गोलियों की अंधाधुंध बौछार करने वाले एक लाख के इनामी गुर्गे ने किया सरेंडर

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

अब दुश्मनों के मंसूबे होंगे फेल, आ गया गेमचेंजर राफेल, 12 क्लिक में जानिए खूबियां और ताकत

30 जुलाई 2020

डॉ. देवेन्द्र शर्मा
Delhi NCR

...डॉक्टर डेथ पाल बैठा था मौत बांटने की वहशत, हर 10 दिन में करता था एक कत्ल

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल
Ambala

तस्वीरें: आर्मी और नेवी की ताकत भी बनेगा राफेल, 'विध्वंसक' की समुद्री ताकत भी जान लें

30 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड: मास्टरमाइंड कुलदीप का नया खुलासा, खुद हाथ की नस काट लेने से मर गया था संजीत

30 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश पाल हत्याकांड
Kanpur

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड: मौत की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं, विसरा सुरक्षित, डीएनए के लिए बाजू की हड्डी का लिया गया नमूना

30 जुलाई 2020

उड़ान भरने से पहले राफेल के साथ विंग कंमाडर मनीष की सेल्फी
Ballia

RAFALE के आने की खुशी, अंबाला में जले घी के दिए, तो हाई रहा Wing Commander मनीष के गांव वालों का जोश

30 जुलाई 2020

अंबाला की प्रसिद्ध हस्तियां।
Ambala

तस्वीरें: राफेल ने जिस अंबाला की चूमी जमीं, वहां के ये आठ सितारे छू चुके आसमान

30 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे: एनकाउंटर में मारे गए प्रेमप्रकाश की पत्नी सुुषमा का वीडियो वायरल
विकास दुबे: एनकाउंटर में मारे गए प्रेमप्रकाश की पत्नी सुुषमा का वीडियो वायरल - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे: एक एक करके वीडियो आ रहे हैं सामने
विकास दुबे: एक एक करके वीडियो आ रहे हैं सामने - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे: बिकरू में विकास ने दी थी आठ पुलिस वालों को मौत
विकास दुबे: बिकरू में विकास ने दी थी आठ पुलिस वालों को मौत - फोटो : amar ujala
vikas dubey news
vikas dubey news - फोटो : अमर उजाला
vikas dubey news
vikas dubey news - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited