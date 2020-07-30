बिकरू कांड में सुषमा ने किया बड़ा खुलासा, क्यों बोलीं विकास नहीं विनय तिवारी ने सबको मरवाया है

{"_id":"5f2264d58ebc3ea08a0d46eb","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-sushma-wife-of-premchand-said-vinay-tiwari-killed-everyone-not-vikas-dubey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे: एनकाउंटर में मारे गए प्रेमप्रकाश की पत्नी सुुषमा का वीडियो वायरल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2264d58ebc3ea08a0d46eb","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-sushma-wife-of-premchand-said-vinay-tiwari-killed-everyone-not-vikas-dubey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे: एक एक करके वीडियो आ रहे हैं सामने
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2264d58ebc3ea08a0d46eb","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-sushma-wife-of-premchand-said-vinay-tiwari-killed-everyone-not-vikas-dubey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विकास दुबे: बिकरू में विकास ने दी थी आठ पुलिस वालों को मौत
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2264d58ebc3ea08a0d46eb","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-sushma-wife-of-premchand-said-vinay-tiwari-killed-everyone-not-vikas-dubey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
vikas dubey news
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f2264d58ebc3ea08a0d46eb","slug":"vikas-dubey-news-sushma-wife-of-premchand-said-vinay-tiwari-killed-everyone-not-vikas-dubey","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e, \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0928\u092f \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u092c\u0915\u094b \u092e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
vikas dubey news
- फोटो : amar ujala