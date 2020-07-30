बीस लाख का इंतजाम करो, पुलिस को बताया तो मार दूंगा, अपहरणकर्ता और चचेरे भाई की बातचीत का ऑडियो वायरल

{"_id":"5f2282358ebc3e638e07892f","slug":"kanpur-kidnapping-news-arrange-twenty-lakh-if-told-to-the-police-i-will-kill-audio-clip-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2282358ebc3e638e07892f","slug":"kanpur-kidnapping-news-arrange-twenty-lakh-if-told-to-the-police-i-will-kill-audio-clip-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2282358ebc3e638e07892f","slug":"kanpur-kidnapping-news-arrange-twenty-lakh-if-told-to-the-police-i-will-kill-audio-clip-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2282358ebc3e638e07892f","slug":"kanpur-kidnapping-news-arrange-twenty-lakh-if-told-to-the-police-i-will-kill-audio-clip-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2282358ebc3e638e07892f","slug":"kanpur-kidnapping-news-arrange-twenty-lakh-if-told-to-the-police-i-will-kill-audio-clip-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f2282358ebc3e638e07892f","slug":"kanpur-kidnapping-news-arrange-twenty-lakh-if-told-to-the-police-i-will-kill-audio-clip-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0940\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0924\u094b \u092e\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e, \u0905\u092a\u0939\u0930\u0923\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091a\u091a\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u091a\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0911\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
- फोटो : amar ujala