शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur kidnapping news: Arrange twenty lakh, if told to the police, I will kill, audio clip viral

बीस लाख का इंतजाम करो, पुलिस को बताया तो मार दूंगा, अपहरणकर्ता और चचेरे भाई की बातचीत का ऑडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर देहात, Updated Thu, 30 Jul 2020 02:04 PM IST
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
1 of 6
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर देहात में परिजनों ने फिरौती मांगने का ऑडियो अमर उजाला को सौपा है। अपहर्ता की ब्रजेश के चचेरे भाई सर्वेश से दो बार में महज 68 सेकेंड बात हुई थी। 17 जुलाई की सुबह 9:40 बजे अपहर्ता ने पहली पर सर्वेश को फिरौती के लिए कॉल किया।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur dehat kidnapping news brijesh pal murder case kanpur kidnapping case

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

इकबाल अंसारी, हाजी महबूब
Lucknow

मस्जिद बनाने वाले ट्रस्ट में उपेक्षा से अयोध्या के मुसलमान दुखी, इकबाल अंसारी बोले- हमें इससे कोई मतलब नहीं

30 जुलाई 2020

खेत में मिली प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं
Agra

आगरा: खेत में खोदाई के दौरान मिलीं प्राचीन प्रतिमाएं, लाल पत्थर पर बनी हुई हैं आकृतियां

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
heavy rain in himachal pradesh road blocked due to landslides
Hamirpur (Himachal)

तस्वीरें: हिमाचल के कई जिलों में झमाझम बारिश, सड़कें बंद होने से यातायात ठप

30 जुलाई 2020

Himachal Cabinet Expansion Three New Cabinet Ministers Oath Taking Ceremony In Raj Bhawan Shimla and protest outside Himachal pradesh secretariat
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: राजभवन में मंत्री ले रहे थे शपथ, सचिवालय हो गया खाली

30 जुलाई 2020

शनि के प्रकोप से चाहतें है खुद को बचाना ? तो सावन माह में शनि त्रयोदशी पर यह पूजन जरूर कराना
Shani triyodashi

शनि के प्रकोप से चाहतें है खुद को बचाना ? तो सावन माह में शनि त्रयोदशी पर यह पूजन जरूर कराना
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
Kanpur

यूपी: दरोगा ने तोड़ा हाथ फिर कहा, पिटाई से बचना है तो कबूल लो मर्डर, आपबीती सुना फफक कर रोया भाई

30 जुलाई 2020

Coronavirus Vaccine News
Gorakhpur

Corona vaccine: यहां अगस्त के पहले सप्ताह में शुरू होगा कोरोना वैक्सीन का ट्रॉयल, जानिए किस पर होगा परीक्षण

30 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

कोरोना वायरस
Chandigarh

मास्क-सोशल डिस्टेंस के साथ कोरोना वायरस से लड़ने को ये ‘कवच’ भी जरूरी, जानें और आजमाएं

30 जुलाई 2020

सरगना को ले जाती पुलिस (फाइल)
Agra

देह व्यापार: सरगना और उसके साथी को मिली जमानत, पूछताछ में बताए थे कई बड़े लोगों के नाम

30 जुलाई 2020

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
GL Bajaj

GL Bajaj को मिला NBA अक्रेडिटेशन, इंजीनियरिंग ब्रांचों में संस्थान बना प्रदेश का पहला प्राइवेट कॉलेज
विज्ञापन
राफेल एयरक्राफ्ट स्क्वाड्रन
Agra

गर्व के पल: बाह के लाल के नाम पर पहले राफेल की 'पहचान', गदगद हुआ वायु सेना प्रमुख का गांव

30 जुलाई 2020

उन्नाव कोतवाली के गेट पर धरने पर बैठे भाजपा विधायक (ग्रीन टीशर्ट बीच में)
Kanpur

यूपी: पूरी रात थाने के गेट पर बैठे रहे भाजपा विधायक, बोले पुलिस निर्दोष लोगों को पीट जबरन फंसा रही

30 जुलाई 2020

शनि के प्रकोप से चाहतें है खुद को बचाना ? तो सावन माह में शनि त्रयोदशी पर यह पूजन जरूर कराना
Shani triyodashi

शनि के प्रकोप से चाहतें है खुद को बचाना ? तो सावन माह में शनि त्रयोदशी पर यह पूजन जरूर कराना
लव कुश की प्रतिमा
Lucknow

भूमि पूजन: अयोध्या में प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को भेंट की जाएगी कोदंड राम व लवकुश की प्रतिमा, देखें तस्वीरें

30 जुलाई 2020

विकास दुबे फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

विकास दुबे के साथ पुलिस पर गोलियों की अंधाधुंध बौछार करने वाले एक लाख के इनामी गुर्गे ने किया सरेंडर

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल लड़ाकू विमान
Chandigarh

अब दुश्मनों के मंसूबे होंगे फेल, आ गया गेमचेंजर राफेल, 12 क्लिक में जानिए खूबियां और ताकत

30 जुलाई 2020

डॉ. देवेन्द्र शर्मा
Delhi NCR

...डॉक्टर डेथ पाल बैठा था मौत बांटने की वहशत, हर 10 दिन में करता था एक कत्ल

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल
Ambala

तस्वीरें: आर्मी और नेवी की ताकत भी बनेगा राफेल, 'विध्वंसक' की समुद्री ताकत भी जान लें

30 जुलाई 2020

kanpur kidnapping case
Kanpur

संजीत हत्याकांड: मास्टरमाइंड कुलदीप का नया खुलासा, खुद हाथ की नस काट लेने से मर गया था संजीत

30 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश पाल हत्याकांड
Kanpur

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड: मौत की वजह स्पष्ट नहीं, विसरा सुरक्षित, डीएनए के लिए बाजू की हड्डी का लिया गया नमूना

30 जुलाई 2020

उड़ान भरने से पहले राफेल के साथ विंग कंमाडर मनीष की सेल्फी
Ballia

RAFALE के आने की खुशी, अंबाला में जले घी के दिए, तो हाई रहा Wing Commander मनीष के गांव वालों का जोश

30 जुलाई 2020

अंबाला की प्रसिद्ध हस्तियां।
Ambala

तस्वीरें: राफेल ने जिस अंबाला की चूमी जमीं, वहां के ये आठ सितारे छू चुके आसमान

30 जुलाई 2020

राफेल के जाबांज पायलेटों के साथ वायुसेना प्रमुख।
Chandigarh

पठानकोट, अंबाला और चंडीगढ़ एयरबेस हैं बेहद खास, यहीं पर चिनूक, अपाचे और राफेल तैनात

30 जुलाई 2020

रोडवेज बस की खस्ता हालत
Meerut

हालत खस्ता: तिरपाल लगी बसों के भरोसे रक्षाबंधन अभियान, अधिकारी लापरवाह

29 जुलाई 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Prayagraj Crime News: प्रयागराज में बाग में सो रहे छात्र की गला दबाकर हत्या, पुलिस ने कई लोगों को उठाया

29 जुलाई 2020

ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड
ब्रजेश हत्याकांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited