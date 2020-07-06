Kanpur Encounter: विकास दुबे के बॉडीगार्ड को दबोचने के लिए पुलिस और एसटीएफ ने बिछाया जाल, घंटों की कॉम्बिंग

{"_id":"5f0351e97251c46cf010c2f6","slug":"vikas-dubey-kanpur-police-encounter-news-police-under-siege-of-vikas-dubey-bodyguard-babban","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Kanpur Encounter: \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u092c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0949\u0921\u0940\u0917\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u092c\u094b\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u091f\u0940\u090f\u092b \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u091b\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0932, \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0949\u092e\u094d\u092c\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाऊपुर गांव में पुलिस छापा मारी के बाद पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
हिस्ट्रीशीटर विकास दुबे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे (काले कोट में)
- फोटो : amar ujala
पूर्व सांसद राजा राम पाल के साथ विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
- फोटो : amar ujala