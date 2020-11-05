शहर चुनें
उज्जैन से गिरफ्तार विकास दुबे ने एसटीएफ को रास्ते में बताई थी ये बातें, पुलिस ने दस बिंदुओं पर की थी पूछताछ

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 03:56 PM IST
बिकरू कांड में पुलिस ने जो तीन हजार से अधिक पेजों की चार्जशीट लगाई है, उसमें उज्जैन के महाकाल थाना प्रभारी अरविंद सिंह तोमर की रिपोर्ट को भी शामिल किया गया है। महाकाल मंदिर से गिरफ्तार किए गए विकास से उज्जैन पुलिस ने दस बिंदुओं पर पूछताछ की थी। विकास दुबे आठ जुलाई को राजस्थान परिवहन निगम की बस से जयपुर से झालावाड़ पहुंचा।

 
