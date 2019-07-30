भाजपा विधायक के इशारे पर साजिशन खेला जा रहा है खूनी खेल, बोल फूट-फूट कर रोने लगा पीड़िता का मामा

{"_id":"5d4053468ebc3e6d0d0e5530","slug":"unnao-misdeed-victims-accuse-on-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5d4053468ebc3e6d0d0e5530","slug":"unnao-misdeed-victims-accuse-on-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा एवं
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4053468ebc3e6d0d0e5530","slug":"unnao-misdeed-victims-accuse-on-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4053468ebc3e6d0d0e5530","slug":"unnao-misdeed-victims-accuse-on-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छावनी में तब्दील हो गया दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का घर
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5d4053468ebc3e6d0d0e5530","slug":"unnao-misdeed-victims-accuse-on-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुलदीप सेंगर
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5d4053468ebc3e6d0d0e5530","slug":"unnao-misdeed-victims-accuse-on-bjp-mla-kuldeep-singh-sengar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091c\u093f\u0936\u0928 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u0942\u0928\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u092c\u094b\u0932 \u092b\u0942\u091f-\u092b\u0942\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
- फोटो : अमर उजाला