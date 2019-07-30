शहर चुनें

भाजपा विधायक के इशारे पर साजिशन खेला जा रहा है खूनी खेल, बोल फूट-फूट कर रोने लगा पीड़िता का मामा

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 30 Jul 2019 07:55 PM IST
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
उन्नाव स्थित दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का गांव छावनी में तब्दील हो गया है। गांव की गलियों में सन्नाटा पसरा है। हर ओर सिर्फ पुलिस ही पुलिस नजर आ रही है। इस बीच गांव पहुंची पीड़िता की नानी के अंदर दहशत साफ दिखी। मीडिया के सवालों पर वह कुछ भी बोलने से कतराती रही। पीड़िता के मामा ने हिम्मत जुटाते हुए कहा कि, हंसते खेलते परिवार को विधायक ने तबाह कर दिया।

 
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

वीआईपी ट्रेन की एसी बोगी में चूहों और कॉकरोच का आतंक, वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल

30 जुलाई 2019

पुरा महादेव
Meerut

पुरा महादेव में परशुराम को मिला था शिव का वरदान, यहां मौजूद है रंग बदलने वाला अनूठा शिवलिंग

30 जुलाई 2019

कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो)
कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : amar ujala
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा एवं
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव में पसरा सन्नाटा एवं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव के बाहर तैनात फोर्स
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के गांव के बाहर तैनात फोर्स - फोटो : अमर उजाला
छावनी में तब्दील हो गया दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का घर
छावनी में तब्दील हो गया दुष्कर्म पीड़िता का घर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कुलदीप सेंगर
कुलदीप सेंगर - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक
दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की कार में टक्कर मारने वाला ट्रक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
