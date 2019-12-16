शहर चुनें

कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: न्याय की लड़ाई में चाचा ने मोबाइल-सोशल मीडिया को बनाया हथियार, किए थे 107 ट्वीट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 01:16 AM IST
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता के चाचा ने न्याय की लड़ाई में मोबाइल को हथियार बनाया था। चाचा व उसके परिजनों को विधायक द्वारा फोन पर कई बार धमकी दी गई थी। विधायक के करीबी भी पीड़ित परिवार को मुकदमे में सुलह के लिए धमकाते रहे। हालांकि पीड़ित परिवार ने फोन पर मिल रही धमकियों से बिना डरे उन्हें न्याय पाने के लिए साक्ष्य बना लिया।

प्रत्येक कॉल को रिकार्ड कर चाचा ने उन्हें साक्ष्य के तौर पर सीबीआई को सौंपा। पीड़िता के चाचा ने न्याय व परिवार की सुरक्षा के लिए पीएमओ को मोबाइल से सौ से अधिक बार ट्वीट भी किया था।
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
उन्नाव: विधायक सेंगर प्रकरण
