After the decision in the MLA Sengar case, there was disappointment in the family

विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण: फैसले के बाद खेमे में मायूसी, परिवार में निराशा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 01:15 PM IST
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
1 of 5
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली की तीस हजारी कोर्ट ने 127 दिन लगातार सुनवाई के बाद 10 दिसंबर को सोमवार 16 दिसंबर को  नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म के मुकदमे में फैसला सुनाने की बात कही थी। इसके बाद से ही विधायक के कुनबे में राहत मिलने की उम्मीदें और मन्नतें शुरू हो गईं थीं। विधायक पक्ष और उनके परिवार को पूरा भरोसा था कि विधायक निर्दोष साबित होंगे।

चर्चित विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण में सोमवार दोपहर बाद तीन बजे जैसे ही न्यायालय ने अपना फैसला सुनाया तो  विधायक पक्ष में मायूसी और परिवार में निराशा छा गई। उनके गांव स्थित घर में सन्नाटा पसरा रहा। शहर में सिविल लाइंस स्थित घर में भी कोई नजर नहीं आया।

गांव में लोग न्यायालय के फैसले पर आपस में बातचीत करते नजर आए, लेकिन वह कुछ भी कहने से बचते रहे। लोगों ने दबी जुबान में कहा कि न्यायालय ने फैसला किया है तो दोनों पक्षों को सुनने और साक्ष्यों को जानने के बाद ही दिया। वहीं पीड़िता पक्ष के लोगों ने इसे अन्याय पर न्याय की जीत करार दिया।
kuldeep sengar makhi भाजपा विधायक विधायक कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर kuldeep sengar news kuldeep sengar mla unnao kuldeep sengar unnao kuldeep sengar mla bjp vidhayak kuldeep sengar unnao breaking news up news
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण
विधायक कुलदीप सेंगर प्रकरण - फोटो : अमर उजाला
