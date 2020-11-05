शहर चुनें
बिकरू कांड: चार आईपीएस से लेकर थानेदार और तहसीलदार तक, इन अफसरों पर गिर सकती है गाज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 05 Nov 2020 04:42 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड की एसआईटी जांच रिपोर्ट में कई बड़े अफसरों पर कार्रवाई की सिफारिश हुई है। इसमें शहर में रह चुके चार आईपीएस (दो एसएसपी) और पीपीएस अफसर के अलावा जिला पूर्ति अधिकारी, तहसीलदार से लेकर पुलिस प्रशासन के कई अफसर शामिल हैं। जय बाजपेई जिन-जिन अफसरों का खास रहा, उनको भी एसआईटी ने दोषी माना है।

 
