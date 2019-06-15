शहर चुनें

मौसम का कहर: गर्मी लगने से तीन की मौत चार को ब्रेन अटैक, डायबिटीज हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के रोगियों को खतरा

Updated Sat, 15 Jun 2019 10:05 PM IST
गर्मी से बचने के लिए अपना मुंह ढकती युवती
गर्मी से बचने के लिए अपना मुंह ढकती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्म हवाओं के थपेड़े लगने से शनिवार को तीन मरीजों की मौत हो गई। इसके साथ ही चार लोगों को ब्रेन अटैक पड़ा। गर्मी से शरीर में पानी और नमक की कमी होने से गैस्ट्राइटिस के रोगियों की भरमार हो गई है। डॉक्टरों का कहना है कि डायबिटीज और हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के रोगियों को खतरा बढ़ गया है।
 
गर्मी से बचने के लिए अपना मुंह ढकती युवती
गर्मी से बचने के लिए अपना मुंह ढकती युवती - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी से परेशान युवतियां
गर्मी से परेशान युवतियां - फोटो : अमर उजाला
