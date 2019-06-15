मौसम का कहर: गर्मी लगने से तीन की मौत चार को ब्रेन अटैक, डायबिटीज हाई ब्लड प्रेशर के रोगियों को खतरा

{"_id":"5d051d828ebc3e78f3622402","slug":"three-people-died-due-to-heat-stroke-and-4-people-have-brain-stroke","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930: \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u091a\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915, \u0921\u093e\u092f\u092c\u093f\u091f\u0940\u091c \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u092c\u094d\u0932\u0921 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u094b\u0917\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गर्मी से बचने के लिए अपना मुंह ढकती युवती
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
गर्मी से परेशान युवतियां
- फोटो : अमर उजाला