छह घंटों से आग का गोला बनी थिनर फैक्ट्री, करोड़ों का माल जलकर राख, धमाकों से साथ भड़क रही आग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 06:59 PM IST
कानपुर के पनकी इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया स्थित थिनर फैक्ट्री में मंगलवार दोपहर भीषण आग लग गई। थोड़ी देर में आग इतनी विकराल हो गई कि मौके पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड की 20 गाड़ियां भी काबू नहीं कर पाई। आग की चपेट में आकर परिसर में खड़े चार वाहन और मजदूरों की दर्जन भर झोपड़ियां जलकर राख हो गईं।

 
