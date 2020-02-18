छह घंटों से आग का गोला बनी थिनर फैक्ट्री, करोड़ों का माल जलकर राख, धमाकों से साथ भड़क रही आग

{"_id":"5e4bdcd38ebc3eccd911d275","slug":"thinner-factory-became-fireball-for-five-hours","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091b\u0939 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u093f\u0928\u0930 \u092b\u0948\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0940, \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u0932\u0915\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0916, \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0906\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फैक्ट्री में धधकती आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पांच घंटे से धधक रही है आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
थोड़ी थोड़ी देर में हो रहे थे धमाके
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग से मचा हड़कंप
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
आग से फैली दहशत
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घंटों से भड़क रही आग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला