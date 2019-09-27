पर्यावरण बचाने के लिए इन बच्चों ने जो किया उसे देखकर एक पल सोचने के लिए आप भी हो जाएंगे मजबूर

{"_id":"5d8e2ad88ebc3e93ca6f840e","slug":"there-are-many-simple-things-you-can-do-to-help-save-planet-earth","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0930\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0930\u0923 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u092a\u0932 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0906\u092a \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u092c\u0942\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बच्चों ने पर्यावरण को बचाने के लिए शुरु किया अभियान
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यावरण बचाओ का दिया संदेश
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बच्चों ने पौधरोपण भी किया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यावरण बचाने के लिए की नारेबाजी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पर्यावरण बचाओ का संदेश देते छात्र
- फोटो : अमर उजाला