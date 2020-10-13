शहर चुनें
Teenager's death case, Father accused of murder

शराबी पिता ने रस्सी से घोटा बेटी का गला, मां बोली- चुनरी डालनी थी, कफन क्यों डाल दिया, मंजर बयां करती तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जालौन, Updated Tue, 13 Oct 2020 11:43 PM IST
नीरज की फाइल फोटो व गमगीन परिजन
नीरज की फाइल फोटो व गमगीन परिजन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जालौन जिले में कुठौंद थाना क्षेत्र के मजरा डगरुपुरवा में सोमवार की रात किशोरी की मौत के मामले में उसकी मां ने अपने ही पति के खिलाफ हत्या की रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराई है। इंस्पेक्टर अरुण तिवारी ने बताया कि किशोरी के पिता ने शराब के नशे में धुत होकर खेत पर बेटी का रस्सी से गला घोंट दिया था।

फिलहाल आरोपी पिता की तलाश के लिए दबिश दी जा रही है। देर शाम एएसपी डॉ. अवधेश सिंह भी मजरे पहुंचे और पीड़ितों से बातचीत की। बता दें कि मजरा निवासी मजदूर रामबाबू ने शराब के नशे में सोमवार की रात पहले पत्नी निर्मला से घर पर ही मारपीट की।
 
