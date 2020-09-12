अपनों ने उजाड़ा बेटी की मांग का सिंदूर, सिपाही ने सुसाइड नोट में लिखा- 'अपने बाबू के बिना अब सांस नहीं लेना चाहती'...

{"_id":"5f5ccaa58ebc3e5a9319b18f","slug":"female-constable-commits-suicide-after-husband-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940'...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति की हत्या के बाद महिला सिपाही ने किया सुसाइड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5ccaa58ebc3e5a9319b18f","slug":"female-constable-commits-suicide-after-husband-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940'...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रिंकी की शादी की फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5ccaa58ebc3e5a9319b18f","slug":"female-constable-commits-suicide-after-husband-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940'...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गमगीन बैठे परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5ccaa58ebc3e5a9319b18f","slug":"female-constable-commits-suicide-after-husband-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940'...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गमगीन बैठे परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f5ccaa58ebc3e5a9319b18f","slug":"female-constable-commits-suicide-after-husband-s-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u091c\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0921 \u0928\u094b\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e- '\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u092c\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0947\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940'...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पिता ने की थी दामाद की हत्या, काली टी शर्ट में मनीष और रिंकी
- फोटो : amar ujala