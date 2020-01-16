शहर चुनें

चित्रकूट: एसडीआरएफ ने 36 घंटे बाद बांध से ढूंढ़ निकाला महिला का शव, सपा नेता की तलाश जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चित्रकूट, Updated Thu, 16 Jan 2020 02:43 PM IST
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट जिले में बरुआ बांध में लापता सपा नेता भरत दिवाकर की पत्नी के शव को गुरुवार दोपहर एसडीआरएफ टीम ने खोज निकाला। परिजनों ने महिला की शिनाख्त की है। अभी तक सपा नेता का कुछ पता नहीं चला है।
chitrakoot news up news
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला
चित्रकूट में सपा नेता व पत्नी की मौत का मामला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घटना की जानकारी देता नाविक
घटना की जानकारी देता नाविक - फोटो : अमर उजाला
