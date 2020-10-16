शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Shocking revelation about the martyr DSP killed in Bikru case, wanted to get Jai Bajpai to do this work

बिकरू कांड में शहीद डीएसपी के बारे में हुआ चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, जय बाजपेई से करवाना चाहता था ये काम

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 16 Oct 2020 12:36 PM IST
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
बिकरू कांड में शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्र बिल्हौर सर्किल में ही रहना चाहते थे। वर्तमान एसएसपी के ट्रांसफर होने और नए एसएसपी के आने को लेकर वो परेशान थे। वह जयकांत बाजपेई के जरिये लखनऊ के एक बड़े प्रशासनिक अफसर से इसको लेकर पैरवी कराने की जद्दोजहद में थे।

 
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news jai bajpai




विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई
विकास दुबे कांड: शहीद डीएसपी देवेंद्र मिश्रा, जय बाजपेई - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे का करीबी
विकास दुबे का करीबी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेई और गैंगस्टर विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
