9Pm9Minute: दीपों की जगमग रोशनी के साथ एकजुट नजर आए कानपुर सहित आसपास के जिले, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5e8a177d8ebc3e769c722dac","slug":"pm-modi-appeal-against-corona-light-for-nine-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#9Pm9Minute: \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीएम मोदी की अपील के बाद दिखा ऐसा नजारा
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8a177d8ebc3e769c722dac","slug":"pm-modi-appeal-against-corona-light-for-nine-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#9Pm9Minute: \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोशनी से जगमग कानपुर शहर का नजारा
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8a177d8ebc3e769c722dac","slug":"pm-modi-appeal-against-corona-light-for-nine-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#9Pm9Minute: \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भारत माता बन जलाए दीप
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8a177d8ebc3e769c722dac","slug":"pm-modi-appeal-against-corona-light-for-nine-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#9Pm9Minute: \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कुछ इस अंदाज में किया पीएम मोदी का समर्थन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8a177d8ebc3e769c722dac","slug":"pm-modi-appeal-against-corona-light-for-nine-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#9Pm9Minute: \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
ऐसे किया पीएम मोदी का समर्थन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8a177d8ebc3e769c722dac","slug":"pm-modi-appeal-against-corona-light-for-nine-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#9Pm9Minute: \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
खूब हुई आतिशबाजी
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5e8a177d8ebc3e769c722dac","slug":"pm-modi-appeal-against-corona-light-for-nine-minutes","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"#9Pm9Minute: \u0926\u0940\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u092e\u0917 \u0930\u094b\u0936\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u090f\u0915\u091c\u0941\u091f \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0906\u0938\u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u0947, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक हजार दीपक जलाए
- फोटो : amar ujala