कोरोना संक्रमिताें की संख्या बढ़ने पर सील हुए कई इलाके, ड्रोन से निगरानी, जानकारी छिपाने पर रासुका

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 05 Apr 2020 07:36 PM IST
चप्पे चप्पे पर ड्रोन से निगरानी
चप्पे चप्पे पर ड्रोन से निगरानी - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर में कोरोना संक्रमित मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ने के बाद पुलिस प्रशासन ने सख्ती शुरू कर दी है। बीमारी छिपाने, विदेशी दौरे या जमात में शामिल होने की जानकारी छिपाने वालों पर पुलिस महामारी एक्ट के तहत कार्रवाई करने के साथ रासुका लगाएगी।

 
चप्पे चप्पे पर ड्रोन से निगरानी
चप्पे चप्पे पर ड्रोन से निगरानी - फोटो : amar ujala
इलाकों में पसरा सन्नाटा
इलाकों में पसरा सन्नाटा - फोटो : amar ujala
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन इलाकों को किया गया सील
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन इलाकों को किया गया सील - फोटो : amar ujala
छत पर दिखे तो होगा जुर्माना
छत पर दिखे तो होगा जुर्माना - फोटो : amar ujala
इलाका सील होने के बाद सुनसान सड़कें
इलाका सील होने के बाद सुनसान सड़कें - फोटो : amar ujala
