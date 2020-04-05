कोरोना संक्रमिताें की संख्या बढ़ने पर सील हुए कई इलाके, ड्रोन से निगरानी, जानकारी छिपाने पर रासुका

{"_id":"5e89df088ebc3e774b5e2edd","slug":"lockdown-in-up-many-areas-sealed-as-corona-infections-increase-surveillance-by-drone","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0902\u0915\u094d\u0930\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0916\u094d\u092f\u093e \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0940\u0932 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0908 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0947, \u0921\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0917\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u0941\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
चप्पे चप्पे पर ड्रोन से निगरानी
इलाकों में पसरा सन्नाटा
जहां जहां रूके थे जमाती उन इलाकों को किया गया सील
छत पर दिखे तो होगा जुर्माना
इलाका सील होने के बाद सुनसान सड़कें
