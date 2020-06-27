पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: आठ दिन बीते, पांच टीमें लगीं, शूटरों का अब तक सुराग नहीं

{"_id":"5ef6c0b88d87f33c8b2707af","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-eight-days-have-passed-shooters-have-no-clue-yet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0947, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef6c0b88d87f33c8b2707af","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-eight-days-have-passed-shooters-have-no-clue-yet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0947, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef6c0b88d87f33c8b2707af","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-eight-days-have-passed-shooters-have-no-clue-yet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0947, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef6c0b88d87f33c8b2707af","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-eight-days-have-passed-shooters-have-no-clue-yet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0947, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef6c0b88d87f33c8b2707af","slug":"pintu-sengar-murder-case-eight-days-have-passed-shooters-have-no-clue-yet","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093f\u0902\u091f\u0942 \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0930 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u0906\u0920 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092c\u0940\u0924\u0947, \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u091f\u0940\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0940\u0902, \u0936\u0942\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0917 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जांच करती पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला