Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Pintu Sengar murder case: Bahubali's relative was in touch with the shooters

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: शूटरों के संपर्क में था बाहुबली का रिश्तेदार महफूज, केस से नाम निकालने में पुलिस का बड़ा खेल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 12:39 AM IST
पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड में एफआईआर से जिस बाहुबली नेता के रिश्तेदार महफूज अख्तर का नाम निकाला गया, शूटरों के संपर्क में था। तीन शूटरों से उसकी फोन पर बातचीत होती थी। इसमें से एक शूटर से सबसे अधिक बातचीत हुई। इसके बावजूद पुलिस ने उसका नाम केस से बाहर कर दिया।
