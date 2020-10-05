शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Bikru case: Vikas Dubey's refugees not even questioned

बिकरू कांड: विकास दुबे को शरण देने वालों से पूछताछ तक नहीं, जानिए पुलिस वालों को मौत देने के बाद कहां रूके थे आरोपी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 05 Oct 2020 05:41 PM IST
Kanpur encounter
1 of 5
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के बिकरू में दो जुलाई की रात आठ पुलिस वालों की हत्या करने के बाद विकास दुबे ने कानपुर देहात के शिवली में दो दिन तक शरण ली थी। पुलिस ने शरण देने वालों पर कार्रवाई तो दूर पूछताछ तक नहीं की है।

 
city & states kanpur uttar pradesh kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
