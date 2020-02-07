मां की चिता के पास दफन हुए कलेजे के टुकड़े, एक साथ उठी पांच अर्थियां तो हर आंख से छलका आंसू

{"_id":"5e3d3b338ebc3ee6023600d8","slug":"pieces-of-mother-s-heart-buried-near-mother-s-pyre-after-death-in-accident","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u093e\u0938 \u0926\u092b\u0928 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u0915\u0932\u0947\u091c\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0941\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0947, \u090f\u0915 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0909\u0920\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0939\u0930 \u0906\u0902\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0906\u0902\u0938\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पत्नी की चिता को आग देता पति, रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज दर्दनाक हादसा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रो राेकर परिजनों का बुरा हाल है
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिवार के पांच लोगों की मौत के बाद रोते बिलखते परिजन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
क्षतिग्रस्त कार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला