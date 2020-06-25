यूपी: गर्भवती संवासिनियों पर टिप्पणी करने के आरोप में प्रियंका गांधी के खिलाफ नोटिस जारी, जवाब दें या माफी मांगे

{"_id":"5ef4a48c8ebc3e42f20fc5b7","slug":"notice-issued-against-priyanka-gandhi-for-commenting-on-pregnant-girls","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0917\u0930\u094d\u092d\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0928\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u092a\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0928\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0938 \u091c\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902 \u092f\u093e \u092e\u093e\u092b\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
संवासिनियों पर टिप्पणी करने के मामले में प्रियंका गांधी के खिलाफ नोटिस जारी
कोरोना संक्रमित मिलने के बाद सील किया गया संवासिनी गृह
संवासिनी गृह पर पुलिस का पहरा
सभी संवासिनियों को किया गया है क्वारंटीन
मौके पर तैनात फोर्स
