शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   Etawah Safari, first rain of the season raised hopes of conserving rainwater

हरित क्रांति की मशाल जला रहा इटावा सफारी, मौसम की पहली बारिश ने बढ़ाई वर्षा जल संरक्षण की उम्मीदें

सुनील कुमार मिश्र, अमर उजाला, इटावा, Updated Thu, 25 Jun 2020 04:14 PM IST
इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब
1 of 5
इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा सफारी हरित क्रांति की मशाल जला रहा है। दरअसल, 110 साल पहले बनवाए गए चेकडैम की मरम्मत और सफारी के अंदर वर्षा जल संचयन के तालाब बनाकर बीहड़ की जमीन को उपजाऊ करने का प्रयास सफल होता नजर आ रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
शिक्षा और करियर पर 26 जून शाम पांच बजे होगा अमर उजाला वेबिनार का आयोजन, आप भी करें मुफ्त रजिस्ट्रेशन
Click Here
विज्ञापन
एक्सक्लूसिव exclusive etawah lion safari lion safari lion safari in up lion safari in etawah lion safari in india up news news in up

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

UP board result
Prayagraj

51 लाख छात्रों का इंतजार खत्म, यूपी बोर्ड रिजल्ट कल, छात्रों को मिलेगा डिजिटल हस्ताक्षर वाला अंकपत्र

25 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

लखनऊः सराफा कारीगरों का संकट, रोजाना सात करोड़ का कारोबार प्रभावित

25 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
आपातकाल के दौरान जेलों में रहने वाले लोकतंत्र सेनानी।
Lucknow

आपातकाल के 45 साल: यातनाएं झेलने वालों ने सुनाई आपबीती, बोले- बिखर गए सपने, अधूरे रह गए संकल्प

25 जून 2020

condition of textile markets in lucknow
Lucknow

मल्टी ब्रांड रेडीमेड शोरूम की हालत खस्ता, बिक रहे रोजाना इस्तेमाल वाले कपड़े

25 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
DDU Gorakhpur
Gorakhpur

डीडीयू में दिनभर होता रहा हंगामा, कर्मचारी और छात्रनेता करते रहे बवाल, ये है बड़ी वजह

25 जून 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather update: आसमान में छाए काले बादल, तेज गरज के साथ हुई झमाझम बारिश, देखें तस्वीरें

25 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

doctors are facing trouble during duty hours in corona ward
Lucknow

ऑक्सीजन की कमी... गश खाकर गिरते हैं डॉक्टर, फिर भी ड्यूटी पर डटे

25 जून 2020

पत्नी को गोली मारकर आत्म हत्या करने वाला युवक, पत्नी और छोटा भाई
Aligarh

पत्नी की हत्या कर युवक ने खुद को मारी गोली, यह देख छोटे भाई ने भी कर ली खुदकुशी

25 जून 2020

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
Lalbazaar Review

Lalbazaar Review: लालबाजार की पुलिस फोर्स ‘सिंघम’ तो नहीं पर ‘सिंघम’ से कम भी नहीं.
विज्ञापन
gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

Weather update: आसमान में छाए काले बादल, मौसम हुआ सुहाना, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर की खूबसूरती

25 जून 2020

बांदा पहुंचे चिकित्सका शिक्षा मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना
Banda

चिकित्सा शिक्षा मंत्री सुरेश खन्ना बोले- बांदा मेडिकल कॉलेज में 15 दिन में शुरू होगी कोरोना की जांच, खुलेगी टेस्टिंग लैब

25 जून 2020

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
Puja

गुप्त नवरात्रि पर कराएं सामूहिक 1.25 लाख बगलामुखी मंत्रों का जाप , मिलेगा कर्ज की समस्या से छुटकारा - बगलामुखी मंदिर नलखेड़ा
ओमप्रकाश ने हिमाचली टोपी को नया रूप दिया
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: ओमप्रकाश ने बढ़ाई हिमाचली टोपी की शान, दिया नया रूप

25 जून 2020

इनामुल हक
Bareilly

बरेली: इनामुल के नए फेसबुक एकाउंट से हुए कई खुलासे, आतंकी मूसा के मिशन को अंजाम देने की थी योजना

25 जून 2020

मास्क लगाकर जाते लोग
Chandigarh

सावधानी बरतें... चेहरे पर मास्क लगाने का गलत तरीका दे रहा गले को तकलीफ, प्रोटोकॉल जानिए

25 जून 2020

बजट अधिवेशन के दौरान मेयर नवीन जैन
Agra

बजट अधिवेशन में डोर-टू-डोर कूड़ा कलेक्शन घोटाला पर जबरदस्त हंगामा, राज्यमंत्री ने कार्रवाई पर उठाए सवाल

25 जून 2020

अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर से की जा रही पैंगोंग की निगरानी
Jammu

लद्दाख के पानी में तनाव की लहरें! अपाचे हेलीकॉप्टर से की जा रही पैंगोंग की निगरानी, देखें तस्वीरें

25 जून 2020

मनकामेश्वर मंदिर
Agra

सावन में बंद रहेंगे शिवालय, नहीं लगेंगे मेले और परिक्रमा, धार्मिक गतिविधियों पर प्रतिबंध रहेगा जारी

25 जून 2020

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मानसून ने दी दस्तक, कटड़ा में भारी बारिश
Jammu

जम्मू-कश्मीर में मानसून ने दी दस्तक, देखिए माता वैष्णो देवी धाम में हुई बारिश के अद्भुत दृश्य

25 जून 2020

बसपा नेता की दिनदहाड़े गोलियों से भूनकर हत्या
Kanpur

पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड: गोली चलते वक्त अधिवक्ता से फोन पर हो रही थी बात, सीडीआर से हुआ अहम खुलासा

25 जून 2020

बसपा नेता पिंटू सेंगर हत्याकांड
Kanpur

बसपा नेता हत्याकांड की गुत्थी उलझी, प्रॉपर्टी विवाद, चुनावी रंजिश के इर्द गिर्द घूम रही पुलिस की जांच

25 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Chandigarh

पाक युवती बोली- मोदी जी! बॉर्डर खोल दीजिए, शादी करनी है मुझे, लोग अब ताने मारने लगे हैं

25 जून 2020

द्वारिकाधीश मंदिर में मना रथयात्रा महोत्सव
Agra

रथ पर सवार होकर निकले ठाकुर द्वारिकाधीश महाराज, दर्शन कर भक्त हुए निहाल, देखें तस्वीरें

25 जून 2020

roadways
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: जान जोखिम में डालकर रोडवेज में सफर कर रहे यात्री, लोगों ने कहा-मजबूरी है साहब!

25 जून 2020

इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब
इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब
इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी - फोटो : amar ujala
इटावा लायन सफारी
इटावा लायन सफारी
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited