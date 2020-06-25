हरित क्रांति की मशाल जला रहा इटावा सफारी, मौसम की पहली बारिश ने बढ़ाई वर्षा जल संरक्षण की उम्मीदें

{"_id":"5ef47de28ebc3e432d369829","slug":"etawah-safari-first-rain-of-the-season-raised-hopes-of-conserving-rainwater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef47de28ebc3e432d369829","slug":"etawah-safari-first-rain-of-the-season-raised-hopes-of-conserving-rainwater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा सफारी में बारिश के पानी से भरे तालाब
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef47de28ebc3e432d369829","slug":"etawah-safari-first-rain-of-the-season-raised-hopes-of-conserving-rainwater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा लायन सफारी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ef47de28ebc3e432d369829","slug":"etawah-safari-first-rain-of-the-season-raised-hopes-of-conserving-rainwater","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0936\u093e\u0932 \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0907\u091f\u093e\u0935\u093e \u0938\u092b\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u092e\u094c\u0938\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u093e\u0908 \u0935\u0930\u094d\u0937\u093e \u091c\u0932 \u0938\u0902\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इटावा लायन सफारी
- फोटो : amar ujala