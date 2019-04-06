शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   naresh agrawal targets muslims and akhilesh mayawati lok sabha election 2019

नरेश ने एक समुदाय विशेष पर साधा निशाना, फिर किया अखिलेश-माया पर वार, कही बहुत बड़ी बातें

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 06 Apr 2019 01:07 PM IST
भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल
भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
यूपी के हरदोई जिले में सियासी घमासान चरम पर है। भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल ने एक बार फिर अखिलेश और मायावती पर निशाना साधा है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि इस देश मे रहना है तो भारत माता की जय कहना होगा। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि भारत हिंदू राष्ट्र ही रहेगा कभी मुस्लिम राष्ट्र नहीं बनेगा। इस दौरान नरेश ने विशेष समुदाय को जमकर आड़े हाथों लिया।
lok sabha election 2019 lok sabha election election 2019 election akhilesh yadav naresh agrawal लोकसभा चुनाव अखिलेश यादव मोदी naresh agarwal
भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल
भाजपा नेता नरेश अग्रवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
