जिस खेत ने फूलन को डाकू बनाया उस पर फिर कब्जा, मां को न्याय का इंतजार, किया प्रियंका गांधी का जिक्र

{"_id":"5e12eff68ebc3e87d30c69c6","slug":"behmai-kand-farm-that-made-phoolan-a-robber-was-captured-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी एवं मां मूला देवी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e12eff68ebc3e87d30c69c6","slug":"behmai-kand-farm-that-made-phoolan-a-robber-was-captured-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e12eff68ebc3e87d30c69c6","slug":"behmai-kand-farm-that-made-phoolan-a-robber-was-captured-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e12eff68ebc3e87d30c69c6","slug":"behmai-kand-farm-that-made-phoolan-a-robber-was-captured-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e12eff68ebc3e87d30c69c6","slug":"behmai-kand-farm-that-made-phoolan-a-robber-was-captured-again","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u0942\u0932\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0921\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0938 \u092a\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u092c\u094d\u091c\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f \u0915\u093e \u0907\u0902\u0924\u091c\u093e\u0930, \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फूलन देवी (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला