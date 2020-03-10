तस्वीरें: एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार, अखिलेश यादव ने चाचा शिवपाल से लिया आशीर्वाद

{"_id":"5e67a0de8ebc3eeb22553755","slug":"mulayam-singh-family-celebrated-holi-akhilesh-yadav-and-shivpal-singh-in-saifai-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u090f\u0915 \u092e\u0902\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0928\u0947 \u091a\u093e\u091a\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0935\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राम गोपाल यादव के पैर छूते हुए शिवपाल सिंह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम सिंह से आशीर्वाद लेते हुए अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवपाल यादव के पैर छूते हुए अखिलेश यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम परिवार ने फूलों से खेली होली
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक मंच पर मुलायम सिंह का परिवार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला