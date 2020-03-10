शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Etawah ›   mulayam singh family celebrated Holi Akhilesh Yadav and shivpal singh in Saifai see photos

तस्वीरें: एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार, अखिलेश यादव ने चाचा शिवपाल से लिया आशीर्वाद

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, इटावा, Updated Tue, 10 Mar 2020 07:44 PM IST
एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
समाजवादी पार्टी के संरक्षक और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री मुलायम सिंह के परिवार के लिए इस बार होली अच्छा संदेश लाई है। इस बार सैफाई में आयोजित होली मिलन समारोह में मुलायम सिंह का परिवार एक मंच पर दिखाई दिया है।
एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार
एक मंच पर दिखा मुलायम परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
राम गोपाल यादव के पैर छूते हुए शिवपाल सिंह
राम गोपाल यादव के पैर छूते हुए शिवपाल सिंह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम सिंह से आशीर्वाद लेते हुए अखिलेश यादव
मुलायम सिंह से आशीर्वाद लेते हुए अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शिवपाल यादव के पैर छूते हुए अखिलेश यादव
शिवपाल यादव के पैर छूते हुए अखिलेश यादव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मुलायम परिवार ने फूलों से खेली होली
मुलायम परिवार ने फूलों से खेली होली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
एक मंच पर मुलायम सिंह का परिवार
एक मंच पर मुलायम सिंह का परिवार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
