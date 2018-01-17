बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a5effd34f1c1b88268b4da1","slug":"jk-group-president-yadupathi-singhania-is-best-ceo-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f CEO \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
बेस्ट CEO बन सोशल मीडिया पर छाए जेके ग्रुप के यदुपति सिंहानिया
गौरव शुक्ला, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 01:31 PM IST
कानपुर का सोशल मीडिया पिछले हफ्ते मशहूर उद्योगपति यदुपति सिंहानिया के नाम रहा। सोशल मीडिया पर शहरवासियों के पोस्ट, कमेंट और वीडियो देश-विदेश में छाये हैं।
ट्विटर पर यदुपति सिंहानिया को बधाइयां, आईआईटी कानपुर की तारीफें
कानपुर का नाम पूरी दुनिया में रोशन करने वाले जाने-माने उद्योगपति और जेके ग्रुप के अध्यक्ष और प्रबंध निदेशक यदुपति सिंहानिया को बिजनेस टुडे बेस्ट सीईओ-सीमेंट पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। अवार्ड की घोषणा होते ही ट्विटर पर सिंहानिया को बधाइयां देने वालों की झड़ी लग गई। शहर के सुमंत बनर्जी, दर्शन मेहता, महेश नायक, संतोष कुमार सिंह ने ट्विटर पर यदुपति को ‘किंग ऑफ कानपुर’ का दर्जा देकर उन्हें शहर की शान बताया और उनसे आगे के लिए उम्मीद जताई। अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a5effd34f1c1b88268b4da1","slug":"jk-group-president-yadupathi-singhania-is-best-ceo-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f CEO \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5effd34f1c1b88268b4da1","slug":"jk-group-president-yadupathi-singhania-is-best-ceo-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f CEO \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5effd34f1c1b88268b4da1","slug":"jk-group-president-yadupathi-singhania-is-best-ceo-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f CEO \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5effd34f1c1b88268b4da1","slug":"jk-group-president-yadupathi-singhania-is-best-ceo-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f CEO \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5effd34f1c1b88268b4da1","slug":"jk-group-president-yadupathi-singhania-is-best-ceo-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f CEO \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a5effd34f1c1b88268b4da1","slug":"jk-group-president-yadupathi-singhania-is-best-ceo-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f CEO \u092c\u0928 \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u091b\u093e\u090f \u091c\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0941\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0926\u0941\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u00a0","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.