सुब्रत के बढ़ते मतों के साथ डिंपल की बढ़ी चिंता, मायावती का आशीर्वाद भी रंग न लाएगा क्या!

{"_id":"5ce57449bdec2207266877bc","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-result-dimple-yadav-and-subrat-pathak-kannauj-lok-sabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0928 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव, सुब्रत पाठक (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce57449bdec2207266877bc","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-result-dimple-yadav-and-subrat-pathak-kannauj-lok-sabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0928 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सुब्रत पाठक, डिंपल यादव और अखिलेश यादव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5ce57449bdec2207266877bc","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-result-dimple-yadav-and-subrat-pathak-kannauj-lok-sabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0928 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
डिंपल यादव
- फोटो : ट्विटर
{"_id":"5ce57449bdec2207266877bc","slug":"lok-sabha-chunav-2019-result-dimple-yadav-and-subrat-pathak-kannauj-lok-sabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u092c\u094d\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u093f\u0902\u0924\u093e, \u092e\u093e\u092f\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0936\u0940\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0928 \u0932\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पति अखिलेश यादव के साथ डिंपल यादव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला