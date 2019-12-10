शहर चुनें

Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांड: वकीलों ने आरोपियों का केस न लड़ने का फैसला बदला, बोले 'न्याय पर सभी का अधिकार'

न्यू डेस्क, अमर उजाला, उन्नाव, Updated Tue, 10 Dec 2019 09:44 PM IST
उन्नाव कांड
1 of 5
उन्नाव कांड - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उन्नाव के बिहार थानाक्षेत्र में दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को जलाकर मारने की घटना के बाद बार एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष ने आरोपी पक्ष की ओर से किसी भी वकील के मुकदमा न लड़ने की बात कही थी, लेकिन अब उन्होंने अपना निर्णय बदल दिया है। इसके बाद अधिवक्ता संजीव त्रिवेदी ने आरोपी पक्ष की सहमति पर मुकदमा लड़ने की बात कही है। 

 
unnao case unnao case update unnao news up news
