कानपुर के हॉटस्पॉट: 1010 लोगों का होगा कोरोना टेस्ट, 12626 से अधिक घरों के 90810 लोगों का सर्वे

{"_id":"5e98a0058ebc3e76a3066fb8","slug":"kanpur-hotspot-update-1010-people-will-have-corona-test","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0939\u0949\u091f\u0938\u094d\u092a\u0949\u091f: 1010 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094b\u0928\u093e \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f, 12626 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0918\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 90810 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कानपुर के रेड जोन इलाकों में हुआ सर्वे
- फोटो : amar ujala
रेड जोन इलाकों में पसरा सन्नाटा
- फोटो : amar ujala
रेड जोन इलाकों की ड्रोन से हो रही निगरानी
- फोटो : amar ujala
हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों का हुआ सर्वे
- फोटो : amar ujala