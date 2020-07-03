शहर चुनें
ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: बिकरू में चारों ओर बिखरा खून ही खून, ग्रामीणों के मुंह पर ताला, छावनी बना गांव

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Fri, 03 Jul 2020 11:43 PM IST
पुलिस को जंगल में मिले हथियार
1 of 5
पुलिस को जंगल में मिले हथियार - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में चौबेपुर के बिकरु गांव में गुरुवार रात पुलिस मुठभेड़ के बाद चारो ओर खून देख हर कोई सन्न रह गया। रोंगटे खड़े कर देने वाली इस वीभत्स घटना के बाद गांव वालों  ने मानों मुंह पर ताला ही लगा लिया। काफी पूछताछ के बावजूद कोई व्यक्ति कुछ भी बताने को तैयार नहीं था।
 
पुलिस को जंगल में मिले हथियार
पुलिस को जंगल में मिले हथियार - फोटो : amar ujala
जंगल में मिली पिस्टल और राइफल
जंगल में मिली पिस्टल और राइफल - फोटो : amar ujala
यहीं हुई ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग
यहीं हुई ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग - फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर फैला खून
मौके पर फैला खून - फोटो : amar ujala
फायरिंग में टूटे कारों के सीसे
फायरिंग में टूटे कारों के सीसे - फोटो : amar ujala
