ग्राउंड रिपोर्ट: बिकरू में चारों ओर बिखरा खून ही खून, ग्रामीणों के मुंह पर ताला, छावनी बना गांव

{"_id":"5eff72b59688d50d4c7bd069","slug":"kanpur-encounter-ground-report","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0902\u0921 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f: \u092c\u093f\u0915\u0930\u0942 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0913\u0930 \u092c\u093f\u0916\u0930\u093e \u0916\u0942\u0928 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u0928, \u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e\u0940\u0923\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u092a\u0930 \u0924\u093e\u0932\u093e, \u091b\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पुलिस को जंगल में मिले हथियार
- फोटो : amar ujala
जंगल में मिली पिस्टल और राइफल
- फोटो : amar ujala
यहीं हुई ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग
- फोटो : amar ujala
मौके पर फैला खून
- फोटो : amar ujala
फायरिंग में टूटे कारों के सीसे
- फोटो : amar ujala