यूपी: बदमाशों ने सीओ के सिर में पिस्टल सटाकर मारी कई गोलियां, जान बचाने घर में छिपे तो काट दिए पैर

{"_id":"5eff8addd05a8477246cbf73","slug":"kanpur-encounter-miscreants-brutally-murderd-police-officer-and-cut-of-there-legs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
सीओ को दी दर्दनाक मौत
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff8addd05a8477246cbf73","slug":"kanpur-encounter-miscreants-brutally-murderd-police-officer-and-cut-of-there-legs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इसी जगह पर की गई सीओ की हत्या
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff8addd05a8477246cbf73","slug":"kanpur-encounter-miscreants-brutally-murderd-police-officer-and-cut-of-there-legs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
छिपने के लिए आए थे सीओ देवेंद्र मिश्र (शहीद)
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff8addd05a8477246cbf73","slug":"kanpur-encounter-miscreants-brutally-murderd-police-officer-and-cut-of-there-legs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके से बरामद हुई पिस्टल
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5eff8addd05a8477246cbf73","slug":"kanpur-encounter-miscreants-brutally-murderd-police-officer-and-cut-of-there-legs","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0926\u092e\u093e\u0936\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0940\u0913 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093f\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093f\u0938\u094d\u091f\u0932 \u0938\u091f\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0908 \u0917\u094b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902, \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u093e\u091f \u0926\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0948\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
एडीजी एलओ और विकास दुबे एवं हमले में शहीद पुलिसकर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala