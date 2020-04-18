coronavirus: हैलट, उर्सला, सीएचसी सरसौल हाई रिस्क जोन घोषित, रोजाना तीन बार किए जाएंगे सैनिटाइज

{"_id":"5e9b26ec8ebc3e773d188f6e","slug":"kanpur-corona-update-hallet-ursala-chc-sarsaul-high-risk-zone-announced","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"coronavirus: \u0939\u0948\u0932\u091f, \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0938\u0932\u093e, \u0938\u0940\u090f\u091a\u0938\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0938\u094c\u0932 \u0939\u093e\u0908 \u0930\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0915 \u091c\u094b\u0928 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924,\u00a0\u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0924\u0940\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u091f\u093e\u0907\u091c","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
- फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के हैलट हाई रिस्क जोन
- फोटो : amar ujala
हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा
- फोटो : amar ujala
सीएचसी सरसौल
- फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर का हैलट अस्पताल
- फोटो : amar ujala