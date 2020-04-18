शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   kanpur corona update: Hallet, Ursala, CHC Sarsaul High Risk Zone Announced

coronavirus: हैलट, उर्सला, सीएचसी सरसौल हाई रिस्क जोन घोषित, रोजाना तीन बार किए जाएंगे सैनिटाइज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 19 Apr 2020 02:39 AM IST
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
1 of 5
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश में कानपुर के तीन सरकारी अस्पतालों को हाई रिस्क जोन में तब्दील कर दिया गया है । कोरोना संक्रमित रोगियों की बढ़ती संख्या के मद्देनजर हैलट, उर्सला और सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र सरसौल को हाई रिस्क जोन घोषित कर दिया गया है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
NDA 2020: आज ही करें इस कोर्स के लिए आवेदन, मिल रही है 10 हजार की छूट
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur news kanpur news in hindi kanpur corona cases kanpur corona positive case kanpur coronavirus update

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

तीन साल में 'टूरिस्ट हब' बनकर उभरा गोरखपुर, तस्वीरों में देखें ऐसे बदल गया शहर का नक्शा

19 अप्रैल 2020

हॉटस्पॉट इलाकों में बढ़ रही मरीजों की संख्या
Kanpur

कानपुर के हॉटस्पॉट क्षेत्रों में बढ़ रहे कोरोना पॉजिटिव मरीज, प्रशासन ने कई सेवाओं पर लगाई रोक

19 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
कोटा से लौटे छात्र किए गए क्वारंटीन
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन से निकले लेकिन नहीं हुआ गृह प्रवेश, कानपुर सहित 7 जिलों के 435 छात्र-छात्राएं लौटे अपने शहर

19 अप्रैल 2020

कानपुर में एक और कोरोना संक्रमित मिला
Kanpur

कानपुर में एक और कोरोना पॉजिटिव मिला, सील किया गया इलाका, हांगकांग से लौटे बेटे से संक्रमण की आशंका

19 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

दरोगा पर हमले मामले में 29 नामजद, 23 गिरफ्तार

19 अप्रैल 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

सैकड़ों किमी चल रहे, थम नहीं रहा मजबूरी का सफर

19 अप्रैल 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

क्वारंटीन सेंटर में सैनिटाइजर न साबुन, चार दिन से नहीं बदली चादरें

19 अप्रैल 2020

rice
Prayagraj

करोड़ों के चावल की गुणवत्ता पर सवाल, एफसीआई ने लेने से किया इंकार

19 अप्रैल 2020

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
(Advertorial)

SGT अस्पताल मेडिकल एवं पैरामेडिकल टीम के साथ ऐसे कर रहा है कोविड-19 की रोकथाम में मदद
विज्ञापन
prayagraj news
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: भर्ती दो संदिग्ध युवक के साथ 43 के भेजे गए नमूने

19 अप्रैल 2020

online site
Prayagraj

प्रयागराज समेत चार शहरों में शुरू हो रहा ई-स्टोर, कैट कर रहा सामान घर-घर पहुंचाने की व्यवस्था 

19 अप्रैल 2020

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
Astrology Services

शनि साढ़े साती और ढैय्या से बचने के लिए शनि धाम कोकिलावन में कराएं तेल अभिषेक
कोरोना वायरस की जांच
Prayagraj

कोरोना से जंगः खांसी, बुखार और सांस लेने में हो दिक्कत तो करा सकते हैं जांच

19 अप्रैल 2020

मास्क बनाती छात्राएं
Meerut

पीएम मोदी की अपील के बाद देश सेवा में जुट गईं ये छात्राएं, जरूरतमंदों के लिए कर रहीं काम, देखें तस्वीरें

19 अप्रैल 2020

Students trapped in Kota during the lockdown were brought to Prayagraj on Saturday night by special roadways bus.
Prayagraj

कोटा से आए छह सौ से अधिक छात्र, कोरोना का होगा रैपिड टेस्ट

19 अप्रैल 2020

यूपी में तेजी से बदला मौसम
Kanpur

यूपी में अरब सागर की हवाओं ने तेजी से बदला मौसम, 22 अप्रैल तक तेज हवाओं के साथ बारिश की चेतावनी

18 अप्रैल 2020

कोटा से चित्रकूट पहुंची छात्राएं
Kanpur

लॉकडाउन: कोटा से लौटे 12 छात्र-छात्राओं के परिजनों के देख छलके आंसू, स्क्रीनिंग के बाद क्वारंटीन

18 अप्रैल 2020

गेहूं की फसल को नुकसान
Meerut

यूपी: आंधी-तूफान से गेहूं की फसल को नुकसान, बढ़ी किसानों की चिंता, देखें तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2020

हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल की बैठक
Himachal Pradesh

हिमाचल में दैनिक वेतन भोगी होंगे नियमित, पढ़ें कैबिनेट के 10 बड़े फैसले

18 अप्रैल 2020

चार जमाती अस्पताल से डिस्चार्ज किए गए
Agra

आगरा में चार जमातियों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग, चिकित्सकीय टीम ने ताली बजाकर बढ़ाया हौसला

18 अप्रैल 2020

लॉकडाउन में बच्चे के बाल काटते बेसिक शिक्षा मंत्री।
Lucknow

लॉकडाउन में बार्बर बन गए यूपी के मंत्री, खुद ही काटे अपने बच्चों के बाल, तस्वीरें

18 अप्रैल 2020

कोरोना फाइटर्स
Lucknow

इन कोरोना फाइटर्स को सलामः लॉकडाउन की घोषणा के बाद से ही नहीं गए घर

18 अप्रैल 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

कोरोना से लड़ेगी आपकी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता, योग से बनाएं और मजबूत, जंक फूड से बच्चों को रखें दूर

18 अप्रैल 2020

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

बड़ों को देख बच्चे भी हुए इस जंग में शामिल, कोरोना को भगाने के लिए तोड़ दी सबसे प्यारी चीज

18 अप्रैल 2020

हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर
हैलट में संक्रमण विभाग की ओर जाते डॉक्टर - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के हैलट हाई रिस्क जोन
कानपुर के हैलट हाई रिस्क जोन - फोटो : amar ujala
हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा
हैलट के जनरल वार्ड में बढ़ाई गई सुरक्षा - फोटो : amar ujala
सीएचसी सरसौल
सीएचसी सरसौल - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर का हैलट अस्पताल
कानपुर का हैलट अस्पताल - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited