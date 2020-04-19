लॉकडाउन से निकले लेकिन नहीं हुआ गृह प्रवेश, कानपुर सहित 7 जिलों के 435 छात्र-छात्राएं लौटे अपने शहर

{"_id":"5e9b56758ebc3e6fc0264300","slug":"435-students-from-7-districts-including-kanpur-returned-to-their-cities-during-lockdown","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0949\u0915\u0921\u093e\u0909\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0917\u0943\u0939 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0935\u0947\u0936, \u0915\u093e\u0928\u092a\u0941\u0930 \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 7 \u091c\u093f\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 435 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930-\u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u090f\u0902 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कोटा से लौटे छात्र किए गए क्वारंटीन
- फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर सहित आसपास के सात जिलों के छात्र लौटे घर
- फोटो : amar ujala
छात्रों ने सीएम से की घर लौटने की अपील
- फोटो : amar ujala
थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के बाद सभी को किया गया क्वारंटीन
- फोटो : amar ujala
चित्रकूट में छात्रों से पूछताछ करता स्वास्थ्य कर्मी
- फोटो : amar ujala