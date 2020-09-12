शहर चुनें
विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई की हिस्ट्रीशीट खुली, आपराधिक इतिहास देख उड़े पुलिस के होश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sat, 12 Sep 2020 02:40 PM IST
जय बाजपेई की हिस्ट्रीशीट खुली
1 of 5
जय बाजपेई की हिस्ट्रीशीट खुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे के खजांची जय बाजपेई की हिस्ट्रीशीट नजीराबाद थाने में खोली गई है। विभिन्न थानों में उसके खिलाफ 11 मुकदमे दर्ज हैं। पांच मुकदमे वर्ष 2020 में दर्ज हुए हैं। हिस्ट्रीशीट बताती है कि जय का आपराधिक इतिहास दस साल पुराना है।
vikas dubey news vikas dubey kanpur news up news

जय बाजपेई की हिस्ट्रीशीट खुली
जय बाजपेई की हिस्ट्रीशीट खुली - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई अपनी पत्नी के साथ
जय बाजपेई अपनी पत्नी के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जय बाजपेई पत्नी के साथ
जय बाजपेई पत्नी के साथ - फोटो : फेसबुक
जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय
विकास दुबे का करीबी जय - फोटो : अमर उजाला
