यूपी: बहू की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्ज किए बिना पुलिस ने बेटे को बेरहमी से पीटा, सदमे से पिता की मौत

{"_id":"5f5c72fb64dcc21f8c04c95f","slug":"police-beaten-son-father-dies-in-shock","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u0926\u092e\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u091c \u0915\u093f\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e, \u0938\u0926\u092e\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
रोते बिलखते परजिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटा बृजेश और रिटायर्ड लेखपाल बैजनाथ कठेरिया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परजिन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जेल में बंद कर इसी को पीटा था
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता की मौत के बाद रोता बेटा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला