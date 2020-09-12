शहर चुनें
यूपी: बहू की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्ज किए बिना पुलिस ने बेटे को बेरहमी से पीटा, सदमे से पिता की मौत

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कन्नौज, Updated Sat, 12 Sep 2020 01:59 PM IST
रोते बिलखते परजिन
रोते बिलखते परजिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कन्नौज में मायके में रह रही विवाहिता की तहरीर पर सरायमीरा चौकी पुलिस ने युवक को दरवाजे पर पीटा और विरोध करने पर सेवानिवृत्त लेखपाल पिता से अभद्रता की। मुकदमा दर्ज किए बिना ही युवक को कोतवाली के हवालात में बंद कर दिया। सदमे में पिता की मौत हो गई, गुस्साए परिजनाें ने कोतवाली में शव रखकर हंगामा कर दिया।

 
रोते बिलखते परजिन
रोते बिलखते परजिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बेटा बृजेश और रिटायर्ड लेखपाल बैजनाथ कठेरिया
बेटा बृजेश और रिटायर्ड लेखपाल बैजनाथ कठेरिया - फोटो : अमर उजाला
रोते बिलखते परजिन
रोते बिलखते परजिन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पुलिस ने जेल में बंद कर इसी को पीटा था
पुलिस ने जेल में बंद कर इसी को पीटा था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़
घर के बाहर लगी भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पिता की मौत के बाद रोता बेटा
पिता की मौत के बाद रोता बेटा - फोटो : अमर उजाला
