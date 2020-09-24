शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   Investigation of occupied lands begins after Vikas Dubey's death, many buried secrets will open

विकास दुबे की मौत के बाद से जारी है कब्जा की गई जमीनों का मिलना, जांच में खुलेंगे कई दफन हुए राज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Thu, 24 Sep 2020 04:30 PM IST
विकास दुबे की जमीनों की जांच से खुलेंगे कई राज
1 of 6
विकास दुबे की जमीनों की जांच से खुलेंगे कई राज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बिकरू कांड के अपराधी विकास दुबे बेशकीमती विवादित भूमि को औने-पौने दाम में खरीद लिया करता था, घटना के तीन माह बाद ऐसी विवादित संपत्तियों का मिलना आज भी जारी है। नया मामला तहसील क्षेत्र के सकरवां राजस्व गांव का है। जहां विकास दुबे ने अपने गैंग के दम पर एक विवादित कृषि योग्य भूमि सर्किल रेट से भी कम दामों पर खरीद ली थी।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Click Here
विज्ञापन
kanpur encounter vikas dubey kanpur news kanpur

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

हजरतगंज बाजार
Lucknow

अपनी ही धुन में जिंदगी फिर पटरी पर, बढ़ते संक्रमण में भी भर रही रफ्तार, देखें- तस्वीरें

24 सितंबर 2020

अमिताभ बच्चन
Meerut

अमिताभ बच्चन के स्टार बनने के पीछे का बड़ा राज, क्या जानते हैं आप, बिजनौर के इस कलाकार से था खास संबंध

24 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क शरन, क्रैश हुआ एयरक्राफ्ट।
Varanasi

Azamgarh Aircraft Crash: काफी ऊंचाई गिरे थे ट्रेनी पायलट कोणार्क, पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में मौत की वजह सामने आई

24 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे: गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
Kanpur

विकास दुबे कांड में अब खुफिया विभाग की एंट्री, गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई के नेटवर्क पर बड़ा खुलासा

24 सितंबर 2020

कब, क्यों और कैसे होता है अधिक मास ? जानें महत्व
astrology

कब, क्यों और कैसे होता है अधिक मास ? जानें महत्व
बॉलीवुड अभिनेता नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी
Meerut

नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी बोले- बॉलीबुड को बदनाम न किया जाए, फिल्म सिटी के निर्णय पर कही ये अहम बातें

24 सितंबर 2020

घटना स्थल पर मौजूद पुलिस अधिकारी।
Gorakhpur

तस्वीरें: गोरखपुर की सड़कों पर फिल्मी अंदाज में बरसाई थी गोलियां, अब पुलिस कर रही है बड़ी कार्रवाई

24 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

Heavy rain changes weather in Uttar Pradesh see the pics.
Lucknow

यूपी: कुछ जिलों में रुक-रुक कर हो रही बारिश से मौसम खुशनुमा, उमस से राहत पर जलभराव से मुश्किल, तस्वीरें

24 सितंबर 2020

prayagraj news : प्रयागराज में गिराई जा रही पूर्व सांसद अतीक अहमद की बिल्डिंग।
Prayagraj

अतीक अहमद को 17 दिन के भीतर 200 करोड़ का नुकसान

24 सितंबर 2020

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
Mercedes Benz

मर्सिडीज बेंज के साथ बनाएं अपनी अनलॉक जर्नी और भी यादगार
विज्ञापन
suicide in ghaziabad police station
Delhi NCR

पहले शिकायत कर पति को पहुंचाया थाने, आत्महत्या के बाद पछतावा कर बोली-काश...

24 सितंबर 2020

शिवांगी सिंह, विंग कमांडर अभिमन्यु।
Varanasi

पाकिस्तानी वायुसेना के फाइटर जेट को मार गिराने वाले विंग कमांडर अभिनंदन के साथ भी काम कर चुकी हैं शिवांगी

24 सितंबर 2020

कब, क्यों और कैसे होता है अधिक मास ? जानें महत्व
astrology

कब, क्यों और कैसे होता है अधिक मास ? जानें महत्व
नवजोत सिद्धू
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू नए रंग में दिखे, न किसी नेता पर टिप्पणी की, न पार्टी में अपने विरोधियों पर तंज कसा

24 सितंबर 2020

BRD medical college
Gorakhpur

खुशखबर: बीआरडी में होगा कोवैक्सीन के तीसरे फेज का ट्रायल, शासन ने जारी किया निर्देश

24 सितंबर 2020

Blue moon
Gorakhpur

76 साल बाद आसमान में फिर नजर आएगा नीला चांद, बढ़ जाएगी चंद्रमा की खूबसूरती, तस्वीरें

24 सितंबर 2020

गोली लगने से घायल प्रॉपर्टी डीलर।
Gorakhpur

तीन माह पहले बच्चे को थप्पड़ मारने के विवाद में दोस्त बन गए दुश्मन, अब एक दूसरे पर बरसा रहे हैं गोलियां

24 सितंबर 2020

Nepal news
Gorakhpur

चीन ने नेपाल की जमीन पर किया कब्जा, सड़कों पर उतरे लोग, 'गो बैक चाइना' के लगे नारे, तस्वीरें

24 सितंबर 2020

पद्मिनी एकादशी व्रत 2020
Gorakhpur

Padmini ekadashi 2020: तीन सालों में एक बार आती है पद्मिनी एकादशी, व्रत करने से मिलेगी सुख-समृद्धि

24 सितंबर 2020

gorakhpur weather
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर में 24 घंटे से लगातार हो रही है बारिश, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर का हाल

24 सितंबर 2020

ताजमहल पर फोटो खिंचाती महिला पर्यटक
Agra

कोरोना महामारी में बदल गई ताजमहल की व्यवस्था, डिजिटल बना विश्व विख्यात स्मारक

24 सितंबर 2020

बिना पीपीई किट पहने लिए जा रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने
Agra

लापरवाहीः बिना पीपीई किट पहने स्वास्थ्यकर्मी ले रहे कोरोना जांच के नमूने

24 सितंबर 2020

murder in delhi
Delhi NCR

प्रेम-प्रसंग पर बवाल: दो घंटे में 19 पीसीआर कॉल, कुछ पुलिसकर्मी आए, हालात देखे और निकल लिए, सांप्रदायिक रंग...

24 सितंबर 2020

murder in delhi
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: शौकत को बेरहमी से पीटते रहे आरोपी, देखते रहे सब, बीच सड़क पर तड़पा-तड़पाकर की खौफनाक मौत

24 सितंबर 2020

murder in delhi
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरें: प्रेम-प्रसंग पर बवाल, डंडे-हॉकी व बेसबॉल के बैट और तलवार से हमला, सिर की हड्डियां तोड़ दी दर्दनाक मौत

24 सितंबर 2020

विकास दुबे की जमीनों की जांच से खुलेंगे कई राज
विकास दुबे की जमीनों की जांच से खुलेंगे कई राज - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे
गैंगस्टर जय बाजपेई और विकास दुबे - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे कांड
विकास दुबे कांड - फोटो : amar ujala
विकास दुबे
विकास दुबे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
न्यायिक आयोग की टीम कर रही है जांच
न्यायिक आयोग की टीम कर रही है जांच - फोटो : अमर उजाला
kanpur encounter
kanpur encounter - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited