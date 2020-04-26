भतीजे ने बताया चाची से थे अवैध संबंध, बोला...मैं प्यार करता था, वह ठुकराने लगी तो उतार दिया मौत के घाट

{"_id":"5ea5a5e26584b059291613c5","slug":"i-used-to-love-her-she-turned-down-then-i-put-her-to-death","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0924\u0940\u091c\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091a\u093e\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u093e...\u092e\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e, \u0935\u0939 \u0920\u0941\u0915\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0918\u093e\u091f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हत्यारोपी युवक जय सिंह यादव
- फोटो : amar ujala
मृतका हत्यारोपी की चाची
- फोटो : amar ujala
हत्यारे ने बताया प्यार करता था, धोखा दिया तो मार दिया
- फोटो : amar ujala
मुठभेड़ में घायल हत्यारोपी जय सिंह
- फोटो : amar ujala
रोते बिलखते मृतका के परिजन
- फोटो : amar ujala