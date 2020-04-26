शहर चुनें

भतीजे ने बताया चाची से थे अवैध संबंध, बोला...मैं प्यार करता था, वह ठुकराने लगी तो उतार दिया मौत के घाट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Mon, 27 Apr 2020 09:18 AM IST
हत्यारोपी युवक जय सिंह यादव
हत्यारोपी युवक जय सिंह यादव - फोटो : amar ujala
कानपुर के घाटमपुर थाना क्षेत्र मेें एक मुठभेड़ के बाद गिरफ्तार किए गए हत्यारोपी युवक जय सिंह यादव ने बताया कि वह वह अपनी चाची अर्चना को प्यार करता था। दोनों के बीच आठ सालों से अवैध संबंध थे। सब कुछ ठीक चल रहा था पर कुछ दिनों से अर्चना ने किनारा कसना शुरू कर दिया जो उसे खल रहा था।
 
