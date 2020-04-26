15 घंटे बाद नदी से निकले दरोगा-सिपाही के शव, लाशें देख चीख पड़े परिजन, पुलिस लाइन में दी गई सलामी

{"_id":"5ea59e939688d50d4c7bb0db","slug":"fatehpur-after-15-hours-the-dead-body-of-the-daroga-and-sipahi-was-removed-from-the-river","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"15 \u0918\u0902\u091f\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0928\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0930\u094b\u0917\u093e-\u0938\u093f\u092a\u093e\u0939\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u0935, \u0932\u093e\u0936\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u091a\u0940\u0916 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u091c\u0928, \u092a\u0941\u0932\u093f\u0938 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
15 घंटे बाद नदी से निकले दरोगा-सिपाही के शव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाॅकडाउन में गश्त के दौरान पलट गई थी नाव
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्थानीय गोताखोरों की मदद से घंटों सर्च अभियान चला
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजन शवों को देखकर दहाड़ मारकर रोने लगे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा, पुलिस कर्मियों पास नहीं थे शस्त्र, अलग मिले जूते
- फोटो : अमर उजाला