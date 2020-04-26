शहर चुनें

fatehpur : After 15 hours, the dead body of the daroga and sipahi was removed from the river

15 घंटे बाद नदी से निकले दरोगा-सिपाही के शव, लाशें देख चीख पड़े परिजन, पुलिस लाइन में दी गई सलामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उलाजा, फतेहपुर, Updated Mon, 27 Apr 2020 09:10 AM IST
15 घंटे बाद नदी से निकले दरोगा-सिपाही के शव
15 घंटे बाद नदी से निकले दरोगा-सिपाही के शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर के किशनपुर थाना क्षेत्र के यमुना घाट पर नाव पलटने में डूबे दरोगा, कांस्टेबल व नाविक के शव करीब पंद्रह घंटे बाद रविवार की सुबह नौ बजे के आसपास निकाले जा सके। सभी के शव बारी-बारी से जाल में फंसते चले गए। रेस्क्यू अभियान में एनडीआरएफ, पीएसी व गोताखोरों की मदद ली गई। दोपहर दो बजे शवों का पोस्टमार्टम हुआ। पुलिस लाइन में सलामी और श्रद्धांजलि देने के बाद शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द किए गए। पुलिस ने ड्यूटी के दौरान इत्तफाकिया हादसे में मृत्यु की रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है।

 
15 घंटे बाद नदी से निकले दरोगा-सिपाही के शव
15 घंटे बाद नदी से निकले दरोगा-सिपाही के शव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लाॅकडाउन में गश्त के दौरान पलट गई थी नाव
लाॅकडाउन में गश्त के दौरान पलट गई थी नाव - फोटो : अमर उजाला
स्थानीय गोताखोरों की मदद से घंटों सर्च अभियान चला
स्थानीय गोताखोरों की मदद से घंटों सर्च अभियान चला - फोटो : अमर उजाला
परिजन शवों को देखकर दहाड़ मारकर रोने लगे
परिजन शवों को देखकर दहाड़ मारकर रोने लगे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फतेहपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा, पुलिस कर्मियों पास नहीं थे शस्त्र, अलग मिले जूते
फतेहपुर में दर्दनाक हादसा, पुलिस कर्मियों पास नहीं थे शस्त्र, अलग मिले जूते - फोटो : अमर उजाला
