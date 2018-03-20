शहर चुनें

लक्ष्मण जी ने कुएं से देवी मूर्ति निकाल रखी थी बरगद के पेड़ के नीचे, जाने कुशहरी देवी की कहानी

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 08:27 PM IST
कुशहरी देवी
उन्नव के नवाबगंज में कुषाण काल मेें स्थापित मां दुर्गा-कुशहरी देवी की महिमा जिले में ही नहीं प्रदेश स्तर तक फैली हुई है। मां के दरबार में हर नवरात्र पर लाखों की संख्या में माता के भक्त दर्शन लाभ को पहुंचते हैं। नवरात्र पर्व पर सुबह से लेकर शाम तक दुर्गा-कुशहरी देवी के दर्शन के लिए भक्तों की कतारें लग रही हैं।

 
