बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5ab1212d4f1c1ba4238b63f5","slug":"history-of-kushari-devi-temple-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0917\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लक्ष्मण जी ने कुएं से देवी मूर्ति निकाल रखी थी बरगद के पेड़ के नीचे, जाने कुशहरी देवी की कहानी
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Tue, 20 Mar 2018 08:27 PM IST
उन्नव के नवाबगंज में कुषाण काल मेें स्थापित मां दुर्गा-कुशहरी देवी की महिमा जिले में ही नहीं प्रदेश स्तर तक फैली हुई है। मां के दरबार में हर नवरात्र पर लाखों की संख्या में माता के भक्त दर्शन लाभ को पहुंचते हैं। नवरात्र पर्व पर सुबह से लेकर शाम तक दुर्गा-कुशहरी देवी के दर्शन के लिए भक्तों की कतारें लग रही हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5ab1212d4f1c1ba4238b63f5","slug":"history-of-kushari-devi-temple-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0917\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1212d4f1c1ba4238b63f5","slug":"history-of-kushari-devi-temple-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0917\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1212d4f1c1ba4238b63f5","slug":"history-of-kushari-devi-temple-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0917\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1212d4f1c1ba4238b63f5","slug":"history-of-kushari-devi-temple-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0917\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1212d4f1c1ba4238b63f5","slug":"history-of-kushari-devi-temple-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0917\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5ab1212d4f1c1ba4238b63f5","slug":"history-of-kushari-devi-temple-unnao-up","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092e\u0923 \u091c\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u090f\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u00a0\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u092e\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093f \u0928\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u0930\u0916\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0917\u0926 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0940\u091a\u0947, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0941\u0936\u0939\u0930\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
क्लिक करें
Add to Home Screen
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.