बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a51ddcf4f1c1bcf6d8b8451","slug":"gst-officers-raid-on-ganesh-chhap-tobacco-at-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इस तंबाकू काराेबारी के यहां पड़ा छापा, पकड़ा गया लाखाें का माल
टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, कानपुर , Updated Sun, 07 Jan 2018 02:14 PM IST
यूपी में इन दिनाें धड़ल्ले से काराेबारियाें के यहां छापेमारी हाे रही है। इसी क्रम में कानपुर के एक काराेबारी के यहां हुई छापेमारी में राज्य वस्तु एवं सेवाकर (स्टेट जीएसटी) विभाग के अफसरों काे कई अनियमितताएं देखने काे मिलीं। शनिवार को जूही कलां स्थित चर्चित खैनी गणेश छाप तंबाकू के उत्पादन स्थल पर छापा मारकर लाखों रुपये की टैक्स चोरी पकड़ी है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
कॉमेंट करें
{"_id":"5a51ddcf4f1c1bcf6d8b8451","slug":"gst-officers-raid-on-ganesh-chhap-tobacco-at-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a51ddcf4f1c1bcf6d8b8451","slug":"gst-officers-raid-on-ganesh-chhap-tobacco-at-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a51ddcf4f1c1bcf6d8b8451","slug":"gst-officers-raid-on-ganesh-chhap-tobacco-at-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a51ddcf4f1c1bcf6d8b8451","slug":"gst-officers-raid-on-ganesh-chhap-tobacco-at-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a51ddcf4f1c1bcf6d8b8451","slug":"gst-officers-raid-on-ganesh-chhap-tobacco-at-kanpur","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0924\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0915\u0942 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0947\u092c\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091b\u093e\u092a\u093e, \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0932\u093e\u0916\u093e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.