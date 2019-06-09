शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Kanpur ›   girl brutally murdered in up

अलीगढ़-हमीरपुर के बाद जालौन में मासूम के साथ हैवानियत, अर्धनग्न हालत में मिली लाश, लोगों में आक्रोश

यूपी डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कानपुर, Updated Sun, 09 Jun 2019 05:33 PM IST
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
1 of 5
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
अलीगढ़ और हमीरपुर में मासूम से दुष्कर्म कर हत्या के बाद यूपी के जालौन जिले में इंसानियत को शर्मसार करने वाला एक और मामला सामने आया है। यहां कुठौंद थाना क्षेत्र में 8 वर्षीय मासूम बच्ची का  खून से लथपथ अर्धनग्न शव खेत में पड़ा मिला। मासूम बच्ची का शव मिलने की सूचना से पूरे गांव में हड़कंप मच गया। 

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
jalaun news misdeed with girl crime in jalaun kanpur kanpur news up news
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

jammu kashmir tourist places for 15 days tour in state, tracking, snow site, boating and valley
Jammu

क्यों मसूरी, शिमला में लगा रहे हैं भीड़, पहाड़, वादियां और बर्फ का मजा लेना है तो आइए जम्मू-कश्मीर

9 जून 2019

कानपुर पुलिस के साथ डॉक्टर दीपक
Kanpur

किडनी बेचने के लिए लोगों को प्रेरित करता था दिल्ली के बड़े अस्पताल का डॉक्टर दीपक, ऐसे बिछाता था जाल

9 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
A villager brought snake to a hospital in Bahraich.
Lucknow

सांप ने काटा तो ग्रामीण ने कर दिया उसका ये हाल, डॉक्टरों में मच गया हड़कंप, तस्वीरें

9 जून 2019

गर्मी ने किया बेहाल
Kanpur

केरल में मानसून आया, यूपी में मानसूनी बारिश के लिए मौसम विभाग ने की ये भविष्यवाणी

9 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Forecast for monsoon rain in Lucknow and in Uttar Pradesh.
Lucknow

मानसूनी बारिश के लिए करना होगा अभी और इंतजार, जानें- क्या कहते हैं मौसम विज्ञानी

9 जून 2019

प्रसव के बाद परीक्षा देती प्रियंका वर्मा
Agra

तस्वीरें: मां के हौसले के आगे हर 'दर्द' पस्त, प्रसव के चंद घंटे बाद तीन पालियों में दी परीक्षा

9 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

भुट्टे वाले से भुट्टा खरीदते अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

राजनीति से इतर दिलचस्प है अखिलेश की जिदंगी, इससे पहले किसी ने न देखा होगा उनका ये भुट्टा प्रेम

9 जून 2019

बोरवेल में फंसे बच्चे के लिए रेसक्यू ऑपरेशन
Chandigarh

72 घंटे से 150 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में जिंदगी की जंग लड़ रहा दो साल का 'फतेह', तस्वीरें आईं सामने

9 जून 2019

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
Astrology

एक प्रश्न पूछें और 1 वर्ष की विस्तृत कैरियर रिपोर्ट पायें
विज्ञापन
अखिलेश यादव, मुलायम सिंह यादव, शिवपाल यादव
Kanpur

मुलायम परिवार से बड़ी खबर, हमेशा के लिए जुदा हो जाएंगी अखिलेश, मुलायम और शिवपाल की राहें!

9 जून 2019

Tourist Heavy Rush in nainital buses full public face Problem
Dehradun

नैनीताल में जाम, बसें हुई फुल तो खिड़की से घुसे पर्यटक, टैक्सी वाले काट रहे चांदी, तस्वीरें...

9 जून 2019

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
Kurkure

दोस्ती का रिश्ता जिंदगी को बनाता है चटपटा और मजेदार
यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे
Agra

गर्मी में एक्सप्रेसवे-हाईवे पर सुरक्षित सफर के लिए इन बातों का जरूर रखें ध्यान

9 जून 2019

गर्मी और तेज धूप से व्याकुल हुए पर्यटक
Agra

भीषण गर्मी में 'रवि' का वार, आसमान से बरसी अंगार, दहक उठी धरती, लोग बेहाल

9 जून 2019

Bjp Minister Prakash pant funeral he save many people life 
Dehradun

कई लोगों का जीवन बचाया लेकिल खुद को नहीं बचा सके प्रकाश पंत, सैकड़ों लोग हुए बेसहारा

9 जून 2019

थाने का किया घेराव
Aligarh

टप्पल कांड: 10 हजार के कर्ज के लिए निर्ममता से मासूम की हत्या, पढ़ें पूरा घटनाक्रम

8 जून 2019

अंकित त्यागी का फाइल फोटो
Meerut

दोस्त के सामने खुली पोल तो जिगरी यार ने रच डाली घिनौनी साजिश, पढ़ें दोस्ती के कत्ल की खौफनाक कहानी

9 जून 2019

किडनी कांड में आरोपी डॉक्टर दीपक शुक्ला
Kanpur

किडनी सौदागरों के खेल में फंसा पिता, न पैसा मिला न बेटी को बचा पाया

9 जून 2019

tourist boom in uttarakhand people faces many problem
Dehradun

पर्यटन नहीं परेशानियों का हब बना उत्तराखंड, तस्वीरों में देखें कैसे बेहाल हो रहे पर्यटक

9 जून 2019

शहीद जवान को अंतिम विदाई
Chandigarh

पिता पहले ही चले गए, मां और दो छोटी बहनों ने माथा चूम शहीद को दी अंतिम विदाई, इकलौते चिराग थे

9 जून 2019

घटनास्थल पर टेपिंग किए गए हिस्से को देखते डीआईजी एके राय व एसपी हेमराज मीना
Banda

तस्वीरेंः अलीगढ़ के बाद हमीरपुर में मासूम के साथ हैवानियत, ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश

9 जून 2019

आत्मदाह का प्रयास करते परिजन
Meerut

यूपी: लापता बेटे के परिजनों ने कमिश्नरी चौराहे पर किया आत्मदाह का प्रयास, पुलिस के छूटे पसीने

9 जून 2019

रोहतांग में ट्रैफिक जाम
Shimla

तस्वीरें: रोहतांग में ट्रैफिक जाम बना आफत, सैलानियों ने भूखे-प्यासे वाहनों में काटी रात

9 जून 2019

जेईई से एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो निमसेट में मारी बाजी
Kanpur

जेईई से एनआईटी नहीं मिला तो निमसेट में मारी बाजी, पढ़िए होनहारों की सफलता की कहानी

9 जून 2019

घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
घटना के बाद मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मासूम की हत्या के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे डीआईजी
मासूम की हत्या के बाद मौके पर पहुंचे डीआईजी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव में तानाव की स्थिती में भारी फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई
गांव में तानाव की स्थिती में भारी फोर्स तैनात कर दी गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
खून से लथपथ शरीर देख पुलिस की भी रूह कांप गई
खून से लथपथ शरीर देख पुलिस की भी रूह कांप गई - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गांव पहुंची पुलिस
गांव पहुंची पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended Videos

एकता कपूर की बर्थडे पार्टी पर पहुंचे टीवी और फिल्म जगत के सितारे

जानी मानी प्रोड्यूसर और डायरेक्टर एकता कपूर ने अपना 44 वां जन्मदिन मनाया। उन्होंने एक शानदार पार्टी दी। इस पार्टी में टीवी और फिल्म जगत के जाने माने सितारे पहुंचे। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

9 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:28

अपने ही शौक की वजह एम एफ हुसैन को छोड़ना पड़ा था देश

9 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:06

- 40 डिग्री तापमान में चाकू से जूस काट रहे जवान, वीडियो देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

9 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:03

Ind vs Aus : भारत पर भारी न पड़ जाए ये संयोग, 36 साल से नहीं मिली जीत

9 जून 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर 3:19

गई भैंस हैंडपम्प पर और अनुपम खेर ने दिखाए मसल्स...

9 जून 2019

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.